How to watch the Call of Duty Mobile Creator Challenge

Call of Duty: Mobile is getting its first big esports competition with the Creator Challenge, which will be produced by World Showdown of Esports (WSOE) and Activision.

The tournament will feature top streamers and influencers from Brazil, the United States, and Mexico. These players will battle for a share of the $30,000 prize pool—the biggest the game has seen since its release.

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

Format

The U.S. and Mexico will be clubbed into one region while Brazil will be its own. Each region, which will include 20 players, will play separately.

The three-day event will begin with the draft on Dec. 15 where competitors, including Clint “Maven” Evans, Ian “Enable” Wyatt, and Anthony “Methodz” Zinni will be participating. The players will be drafted into teams of five.

Matches will be held on Dec. 21 and 22 where the four teams from each region will compete in a round-robin format featuring the Team Deathmatch and Domination game modes. The U.S. and Mexico region will play on Dec. 21 while the competition for the Brazil region will be held on Dec. 22.

Stream

Fans can watch all the competition unfold on the WSOE Twitch and YouTube channels. Additionally, the competitors will stream the tournament on their own platforms as well.

The time for the draft is as follows.

Brazil: 12pm CT to 3pm CT

U.S. and Mexico: 3pm CT to 6pm CT

The full list of participants will be revealed in the draft tomorrow.