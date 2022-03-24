Whenever a patch rolls out for a mobile game, it goes through immense quality assurance and bug fixing stages. Considering the number of unique devices globally, however, new bugs can arise when a patch goes live for all the players.

While some bugs can cause minor annoyances, others can prevent the Call of Duty Mobile app from opening by crashes or black screens. If you can’t seem to launch CoD: Mobile, there are a few troubleshooting methods to try out.

How to fix Call of Duty: Mobile app not opening or crashing on iOS devices

Check for app updates If there’s a CoD: Mobile update waiting to be downloaded on the App Store, you’ll need to download it before you can launch the game. An outdated version will likely crash every time you try to open it, and may not always let you know of new updates.

Restart your iOS device Most players rarely turn off their devices. If there’s a simple software glitch preventing you from logging into the game, restarting your device can help you get back into the game. While it shouldn’t make that much of a difference, you’ll want your devices to rest once in a while, especially after installing updates.

Uninstall CoD: Mobile and reinstall it The best way to reset a game’s cache on iOS is to reinstall it. Tap and hold on CoD: Mobile’s icon to delete it and reinstall it from the App Store.

Update your iOS device If you’re running an iOS version that’s currently supported by CoD: Mobile, you shouldn’t need to update your system software. After trying all the methods above, though, you can give updating your device a shot since new software updates also feature bug fixes.



How to fix Call of Duty: Mobile app not opening or crashing on Android devices