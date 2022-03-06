How to evolve Rockruff into Midday and Dusk Form Lycanrock in Pokémon Go

More Pokémon from the Alola region are now appearing in Pokémon Go, meaning players have even more species to catch and use. One of the new additions to the game is the Rockruff evolutionary line, which uses a very specific method to evolve into one of several forms.

Rockruff can typically evolve into one of three different forms of Lycanroc—Midday, Midnight, and Dusk form. Dusk form isn’t available in Pokémon Go at the time of writing, but it will likely be added in a future special event revolving around the Puppy and Wolf Pokémon.

Despite this early omission, Rockruff can evolve into both its Midday Lycanroc and Midnight Lycanroc form right away. Here is everything you need to know to use the method to get the form you want.

How to get Midday Lycanroc or Midnight Lycanroc in Pokémon Go

Just like with several other species already in the game, Rockruff will evolve into one of its available forms depending on the time of day when you evolve it. First, you will need to get 50 Rockruff Candy, required to unlock the evolution option. From there, it is all about timing.

To get Lycanroc Midday, players need to evolve Rockruff while the sun is out in the overworld, meaning you need to evolve it between sunrise and sunset. Likewise, Lycanroc Midnight can be obtained between sunset and sunrise.

You can also view which form Rockruff will evolve into in the Pokémon menu based on its silhouette, which is more reliable than just guessing based on the overworld. This will be your best bet to get Lycanroc’s Dusk form when it eventually reaches the game since the timing on it is even more specific.