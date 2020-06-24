How many players does Call of Duty: Mobile have?

Call of Duty: Mobile had a shaky launch last year. But despite its initial problems, it quickly found itself at the top of the Android and iOS charts.

Since the game’s release in October 2019, CoD: Mobile has surpassed 250 million downloads, according to data website Sensor Tower. This total represents downloads of all the game’s versions, including those operated by Activision-Blizzard and its international publishing partners.

In just over eight months, CoD: Mobile has beaten competitors Fortnite and PUBG Mobile, which are at 78 million and 236 million downloads, respectively.

Both the Activation and Garena versions of the game have seen wide success. The U.S. leads the way with nearly 45 million downloads, close to 18 percent of all installs. India is second on the list and Brazil is in third.

In terms of revenue, CoD: Mobile has seen close to $327 million in player spending, according to Sensor Tower. This is 78 percent more than the total generated by PUBG Mobile since the game began monetizing in April 2018.

The biggest selling point for CoD: Mobile is its 100-player battle royale mode. It gives players the option to fight it out solo, in duos, or in teams of four.

But despite leading the way in the mobile market, it’s still early days for CoD: Mobile. If the developers continue to update the game, stabilize its connection issues, and fix its slew of bugs and error codes, it could rise even further.