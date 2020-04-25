Here’s every MTG Hybrid Mutant in Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths

Necropanther Lore Drakkis Boneyard Lurker Regal Leosaur Trumpeting Gnarr

Hybrid Mutant creatures have the potential to help Mutate become a successful mechanic in Magic: The Gathering.

Since the digital release of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, a large number of early Constructed decks in the Standard format to see competitive play have included Companions. But players shouldn’t discount Mutate as a powerful mechanic just yet.

As the headline mechanic for IKO, Mutate allows creatures to either be applied over or under another non-human creature. The creature on top determines the mutated creature’s powers and defense while also gaining abilities from the creatures below it.

Hybrid Mutants are a cycle within IKO that are Uncommons and relatively inexpensive to cast, making them ideal picks in Limited and solid drops within Constructed decks. And their Mutate cost is Hybrid, meaning a player can choose to pay via either color.

Each of the Hybrid Mutants also has a “Whenever this creature Mutates” ability. These are triggers that can go off multiple times while also helping a player gain advantage during a match.

Mutate is a complex MTG mechanic that has potential within multiple formats. It may not have taken over the meta right away as Companion has, but the season is still far from over. And if Mutate does catch on, decks will likely be constructed around one of the Hybrid Mutants found within IKO.

Necropanther

CMC: 1WB

Cat Nightmare

3/3

Mutate: Pay two and (W/B) (W/B).

Whenever this creature mutates, return target creature card with converted mana cost three or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Lore Drakkis

CMC: 1UR

Lizard Beast

2/3

Mutate: Pay (U/R) (U/R)

Whenever this creature mutates, return target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard to your hand.

Boneyard Lurker

CMC: 2 BG

Nightmare Beast

4/4

Mutate: Pay two and (B/G) (B/G).

Whenever this creature mutates, return target permanent card from your graveyard to your hand.

Regal Leosaur

CMC: RW

Dinosaur Cat

2/2

Mutate: Pay one (R/W) (R/W).

Whenever this creature mutates, other creatures you control get +2/+1 until end of turn.

Trumpeting Gnarr