Hearthstone stars Disguised Toast, Dog, and Kripp try out Riot’s Teamfight Tactics

If you’re a PC gamer, you’ve probably heard of Riot Games’ new autobattler mode in League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics. And several popular streamers and personalities from other games are checking out the new mode.

TFT is a “round-based strategy game that pits you against seven opponents in a free-for-all race to build a powerful team that fights on your behalf,” according to Riot. The last person standing wins the game.

With the company behind League dipping its toes into the Auto Chess arena, it should come as no surprise that some of gaming’s biggest names are interested. More specifically, some of Hearthstone’s most popular streamers seem to have taken a liking to the new strategy-based challenge.

Hearthstone titans Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang and Octavian “Kripp” Morosian both released videos recently discussing TFT and have played the game on stream. Kripp and Toast aren’t the only ones, either. Hearthstone Masters Tour Vegas winner David “Dog” Caero has also taken interest in TFT and has been sampling the game on Twitch.

Video via Kripp

All three players appear to be having fun while streaming the game. Even when making hilarious mistakes that could potentially cost them the win, most Hearthstone stars that touch the game seem to be enjoying themselves.

In one of Kripp’s videos concerning the game, he said that he believes TFT is Riot’s attempt to establish a baseline for the Auto Chess style genre. Kripp also thinks Riot will achieve this goal.

Disguised Toast has also made numerous videos about TFT, including a nearly 40-minute beginner’s guide. Although Toast may not frequent Dota Auto Chess or anything similar, you probably won’t find a better teacher. Toast has a pretty decent knowledge of League champions and his Hearthstone resume proves that he’s incredibly smart when it comes to strategizing.