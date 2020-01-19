Glitch 8 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Live results and standings

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is off to a strong start with a second Major tournament underway already. Glitch 8 is pitting the best players in the world against each other early on.

Just like at Let’s Make Big Moves, most of the top players are in attendance at Glitch 8, competing in everything from Singles to Squad Strike. And even if the tournament doesn’t end up being S-tier, it will still be a big set of placements in the first 2020 set of rankings.

Every Smash Major has a hand full of events to watch, which means it is hard to keep track of every player that ends up placing well in side events like Squad Strike and the main brackets. So if you want to keep up to date with what players are doing well in each event, here’s a list of live results and standings for each of them.

These standings excludes community brackets and any events not officially streamed on one of the Glitch 8 schedule blocks.

Singles

Placement Player Results First N/A N/A Second N/A N/A Third N/A N/A Fourth N/A N/A Fifth N/A N/A Fifth N/A N/A Seventh N/A N/A Seventh N/A N/A

Doubles

Placement Player One Player Two Results First Eric “ESAM” Lew Jestise “MVD” Negron 3-0 over Cosmos and Maister Second Brian “Cosmos” Kalu Enrique “Maister” Hernández Solís 0-3 to ESAM and MVD Third Emeka “Mekos” Anazia Troy “Puppeh” Wells 0-3 to Cosmos and Maister Fourth Rasheen “Dark Wizzy” Rose Paris “Light” Ramirez 2-3 to Cosmos and Maister Fifth Matthew “Bankai” Richards Tarik Fayazi 1-2 to Cosmos and Maister Fifth Lukas “Yetey” Hofbauer Aaron “Blacktwins13” Grandison-Vargas 0-2 to Dark Wizzy and Light Seventh Jonathan “Jw” Woldu Guillermo “Stroder” Martinez Jr. 0-2 to Yetey and Blacktwins13 Seventh Jon Suarez Carlos “Raptor” Vanegas 1-2 to Cosmos and Maister

Squad Strike