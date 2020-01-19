Glitch 8 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Live results and standings

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is off to a strong start with a second Major tournament underway already. Glitch 8 is pitting the best players in the world against each other early on.
Just like at Let’s Make Big Moves, most of the top players are in attendance at Glitch 8, competing in everything from Singles to Squad Strike. And even if the tournament doesn’t end up being S-tier, it will still be a big set of placements in the first 2020 set of rankings.
Every Smash Major has a hand full of events to watch, which means it is hard to keep track of every player that ends up placing well in side events like Squad Strike and the main brackets. So if you want to keep up to date with what players are doing well in each event, here’s a list of live results and standings for each of them.
These standings excludes community brackets and any events not officially streamed on one of the Glitch 8 schedule blocks.
Singles
|Placement
|Player
|Results
|First
|N/A
|N/A
|Second
|N/A
|N/A
|Third
|N/A
|N/A
|Fourth
|N/A
|N/A
|Fifth
|N/A
|N/A
|Fifth
|N/A
|N/A
|Seventh
|N/A
|N/A
|Seventh
|N/A
|N/A
Doubles
|Placement
|Player One
|Player Two
|Results
|First
|Eric “ESAM” Lew
|Jestise “MVD” Negron
|3-0 over Cosmos and Maister
|Second
|Brian “Cosmos” Kalu
|Enrique “Maister” Hernández Solís
|0-3 to ESAM and MVD
|Third
|Emeka “Mekos” Anazia
|Troy “Puppeh” Wells
|0-3 to Cosmos and Maister
|Fourth
|Rasheen “Dark Wizzy” Rose
|Paris “Light” Ramirez
|2-3 to Cosmos and Maister
|Fifth
|Matthew “Bankai” Richards
|Tarik Fayazi
|1-2 to Cosmos and Maister
|Fifth
|Lukas “Yetey” Hofbauer
|Aaron “Blacktwins13” Grandison-Vargas
|0-2 to Dark Wizzy and Light
|Seventh
|Jonathan “Jw” Woldu
|Guillermo “Stroder” Martinez Jr.
|0-2 to Yetey and Blacktwins13
|Seventh
|Jon Suarez
|Carlos “Raptor” Vanegas
|1-2 to Cosmos and Maister
Squad Strike
|Placement
|Player
|Results
|First
|Gavin “Tweek” Dempsey
|3-1 over ESAM
|Second
|Eric “ESAM” Lew
|1-3 to Tweek
|Third
|Rasheen “Dark Wizzy” Rose
|1-3 to ESAM
|Fourth
|Enrique “Maister” Hernández Solís
|2-3 to Dark Wizzy
|Fifth
|Joseph “Seagull Joe” Raucher
|0-2 to Dark Wizzy
|Fifth
|Thomas “Mr. Mojo Risin’” Mortensen
|1-2 to Maister
|Seventh
|Brent “DM” Lee
|1-2 to Dark Wizzy
|Seventh
|Matthew “NoTag” Scott
|0-2 to Maister