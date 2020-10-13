Florida Mutineers partners with Cox Communications to host Elite Gamer Call of Duty: Warzone Tournament

Gear up and drop into the Warzone for a chance at some awesome prizes.

A new Call of Duty: Warzone event powered by Cox Communications’ Elite Gamer service in partnership with the Florida Mutineers of the Call of Duty League is already underway, with open play-ins leading into a celebrity Pro-Am championship on Oct. 27.

The championship has a prize pool of $25,000 that will be given out to the Pro-Am’s top finishers and as a donation to the Call of Duty Endowment, which is a non-profit organization that seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers through support groups and raising awareness.

Get ready to drop with your duo for a chance at $25,000🪂



The #EliteGamer Tournament Series continues with qualifier #2 in 2 days.



*PC only

Sign up here » https://t.co/0MM5f1oDj8 pic.twitter.com/51BbZM8pbV — Florida Mutineers (@Mutineers) October 11, 2020

Several top Warzone players, like Thomas “Tommey” Trewren and Aydan “Aydan” Conrad, already qualified for the Pro-Am as a duo through the previous open qualifiers, with many spots still yet to be filled.

Here are some of the remaining dates where players can still sign-up to compete and earn a spot at the Pro-Am championship on Oct. 27.

Open Play-In Events (Oct. 13, 21, and 23) Open to all players in the United States (PC Only) Duo Teams Weekly prizes provided by SCUF Gaming, Astro Gaming, and the Mutineers The top two Duos will qualify for the Pro-Am championship



The Pro-Am championship will be a culmination of every event and will be played remotely from player’s homes. It will be broadcast live on several platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, and Cox Contour.

The grand finale will feature esports pros, local celebrities, sports stars, and gaming influencers making up eight Duos, with the other eight teams being comprised of the play-in squads.

For more information or to sign up for the event, you can visit the official Elite Gamer CoD Warzone page on Battlefy.