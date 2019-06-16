Here’s the fastest way to level up in Overwatch

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

If you’re desperate for loot boxes, but you’re strapped for time and you want to level as fast as possible, look no further. Efficiency is the key to leveling in Overwatch.



It’s great if you have friends to play with because you’ll get a 20-percent group bonus at the end of each game. That’s a lot of XP, and it adds up, so find a group and start grinding. It doesn’t matter if you have five friends to play with or one, it’s all the same.



You can queue for either quickplay, ranked, or arcade, but a mixture of the three isn’t out of the question. If competitive play isn’t for you, and the stresses and anxieties of laddering don’t sit comfortably with you, then there’s absolutely nothing wrong with quickplay. The longer the match goes on, the more XP you’ll get. So in theory, ranked games will benefit you the most, but the more games you win, the better—so it evens out in the end.



Next, being good (or at least half decent) at Overwatch helps. If you’re constantly raking up medals and winning game after game, you’ll be drowning in XP. You’ll be awarded 150 XP for a gold medal, 100 XP for a silver, and 50 XP for a bronze. But, you’ll only be awarded for your best medal, so aim to get at least one gold medal to hit the cap. Even if you’re new to the game, your aim sucks, or you’re just plain bad, it shouldn’t stop you from going for gold. You can always try playing support or tank if damage isn’t your forte. There’s plenty of medals to go around.



You might be tempted to leave the match as soon as it finishes and find a new lobby, but this is counterproductive to the leveling process. You earn a guaranteed 250 XP for losing and 500 XP for winning (if you finish it), and you’ll get an extra 200 XP for playing consecutive matches. That’s bonus XP for practically nothing. And don’t forget it, because very point of XP counts.



Finally, try to play and win at least one game a day. You’ll get an extra 1,500 XP. If you don’t feel like grinding, then you don’t have to. But one game wouldn’t harm you. The juicy XP is well worth it.

