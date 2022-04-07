Extra Life to host hybrid charity event benefiting Children’s Miracle Network

Participants will compete for prize money that goes to their chosen children's hospital

A charity fundraising event is set to take place in Orlando from April 12 to 15 and will feature a $250,000 prize pool. The charity event aims to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network, which benefits more than 10 million kids treated at CMN hospitals per year.

This is the seventh annual Extra Life United, which is a part of Children’s Hospitals Week. The hybrid event is the first of its kind, with part of the event happening online and half of the event taking place at the Orlando World Center Marriott.

During the event, players will compete in various tournaments and will unlock donations for their chosen children’s hospital. Winners of the tournament will have their prizes donated to the local children’s hospital for which they are playing. To raise additional donations, virtual participants and Twitch influencers who are signed up for the tournament will be fundraising while they compete and participate in virtual events.

Image via Extra Life

The games that are being played for the tournament include Halo Infinite, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokémon Unite, and more. Board games, a mousepad design competition, and a cosplay competition will also be featured.

Extra Life is a fundraising program aimed at gamers who participate in events to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. There are more than 170 hospitals included in the network throughout Canada and the U.S. Extra Life participants have raised more than $100 million for CMN hospitals since 2008.

Each year, Extra Life has a Game Day, typically held in November. This year, the event is to be held on November 5. During the event, participants around the world hold charity streams with the aim of raising money for CMN hospitals. Participants can earn themselves rewards with the more money they raise.

Those looking to tune into the event can head to Extra Life’s Twitch channel on April 13 and 14 to watch participants play in the tournament.