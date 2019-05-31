Here’s every tribal theme Ninja in MTG Modern Horizons so far

Going full Shinobi (Naruto style) with a wide variety of Ninjas who have the mechanics of ninjutsu, MTG Modern Horizons is taking tribal themes to a whole new level.



Magic: The Gathering’s newest set, Modern Horizons, is set to launch via Magic Online on June 6. Containing around 250 new and reprintable cards, it’s designed to improve and revive the formats in MTG outside of Standard. The composition of Modern Horizons sets it apart from previous annual Magic: The Gathering sets because it’s geared toward Draft. And with that comes a host of tribal themes, like Ninjas.



Using the mechanic ninjutsu, each Ninja in Modern Horizons brings a variety of skills and power levels. Ninjutsu comes at a mana cost and allows an unblocked attacker to be returned to the hand, and then put back on the battlefield tapped and attacking.

Some Ninjas have ninjutsu, while others don’t. And a few have ninjutsu and a static ability. From zombies to vampires, here are all of the tribal theme Ninjas in MTG Modern Horizons so far.



Phantom Ninja



As a creature illusion, Phantom Ninja doesn’t have a ninjutsu mechanic. Costing three (double blue) mana to cast, it’s a two in power and defense.

Because it’s an illusion, however, Phantom Ninja doesn’t need ninjutsu since it can’t be blocked.



Ninja of the New Moon



Costing five mana (double black) to cast for Ninja of the New Moon is a tad steep. But it’s a six/three spirit ninja. It also has the ninjutsu mechanic of putting an unblocked attacker into hand and then returning it to the battlefield tapped and attacking for a cost of four mana (one black).

Moonblade Shinobi



Human decks will appreciate Moonblade Shinobi since he can return an unblocked attacker (with a ninjutsu cost) back to a player’s hand and then back onto the battlefield, tapped and attacking.

Costing four mana (one blue) to cast, Moonblade Shinobi is a three/two who when deals damage and produces a one/one blue Illusion creature token with flying.

Mist-Syndicate Naga



The only rare Modern Horizons Ninja to date, Mist-Syndicate Naga is a three/one with a casting cost of three mana (one blue). It also has ninjutsu with the cost of three mana (one blue) and a powerful static ability.

Whenever Mist-Syndicate Naga deals damage to a player, it creates a copy of Mist-Syndicate Naga in token form.



Throatseeker



A vampire Ninja without ninjutsu, Throatseeker is a three/two who gives other unblocked Ninjas lifelink. With a casting cost of three mana (one black), Throatseeker has the potential to be a serious threat and life-gainer.



Fallen Shinobi



The first Ninja revealed in Modern Horizons and the first Ninja Zombie, Fallen Shinobi is a five mana (one blue and one black) creature with a ninjutsu cost of four mana (one black and one blue).



It’s a five/four, providing good defense and offense, and has a powerful static ability. Whenever Fallen Shinobi deals damage to an opponent, that player exiles those cards and you can play them (at no mana cost) until the end of turn.



Ingenious Infiltrator



A Veldaken Ninja, Ingenious Infiltrator costs four mana (one black and one blue) to cast and has a ninjutsu cost of only one blue and one black mana. Providing tempo and card draw when it damages an opponent, Ingenious Infiltrator is a two/three.

MTG Modern Horizons is set to release on June 13 in paper form. Prior to the release date, a pre-release weekend Draft is set for June 8 and 9. Digitally, Modern Horizons launches on June 6 via Magic Online.

