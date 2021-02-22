Epic to give in-game currency to players who bought loot boxes in Fortnite: STW and Rocket League following class-action settlement | Dot Esports

Some Fortnite: Save the World and Rocket League players will now find another 1,000 V-Bucks or Credits on their account—and it’s not by mistake. Epic Games is giving out in-game currencies after reaching a class-action settlement to resolve claims related to loot boxes.

The settlement applies to Fortnite: STW and Rocket League players who purchased random item loot boxes or spent money to unlock them before Epic discontinued the practice. It applies to "anyone that purchased a random Loot Llama" in Fortnite: STW and to players who acquired an event crate "or a Key that was used to open a Crate" in Rocket League.

We're dropping 1000 V-Bucks into the accounts of all players globally who bought a random item Loot Llama in STW before we stopped offering them. No action needed, if you purchased this item you should see the V-Bucks in your account over the next few days https://t.co/l4VR5MTZl9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 22, 2021

The measure comes just after Epic reached preliminary approval for a U.S.-based class-action settlement, but the company has decided to extend the benefits to its global player base, regardless of location.

The settlement applies to all U.S. players who “(a) exchanged in-game virtual currency for any in-game benefit, or (b) made a purchase of virtual currency or other in-game benefit for use within Fortnite or Rocket League,” according to an official Epic Games page on the lawsuit.

In addition to the settlement, U.S. customers have a series of legal options to pursue, such as submitting a claim form for additional benefits when applicable. The agreement “also provides up to $26.5 million in cash and other benefits” to eligible customers to further resolve claims.

No action is required to receive the in-game currencies. Epic will automatically deposit the funds “within the next few days” for eligible accounts, according to the official blog posts.