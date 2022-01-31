Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reportedly in talks to star in a Call of Duty film adaptation

One of Hollywood’s biggest stars is reportedly set to take on gaming’s biggest blockbuster in a new film adaptation.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is in talks with studios to star in a Call of Duty film, according to movie news website Giant Freakin Robot’s “trusted and proven inside source.”

Johnson previously teased an upcoming announcement about a video game movie project he’s involved in but didn’t provide further details. That news combined with GFR’s report makes for some spicy excitement for CoD fans.

“I can’t tell you which game in particular we’re doing, but there will be an announcement this year,” Johnson said to Men’s Journal earlier this month. “We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen—one that I’ve played for years. I’m really excited to bring it to fans around the world. Of course we’re going to do right by our gamer friends—but really we’re just going to make a great movie.”

GFR’s report did not mention details about the movie, including time period or characters. Call of Duty has been set across multiple decades and generations of warfare, including World War II, Vietnam, the Cold War, and, of course, modern warfare.

The report also said that in 2015, Activision was mulling the idea of a Call of Duty cinematic universe a la Marvel’s interconnected series of films. Priorities shifted multiple times since then, but a possible movie is now reportedly back on the docket.

Let the speculation begin about which character The Rock could be playing and what the potential movie’s plot could look like.