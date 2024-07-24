Humble speaks out on Humble Bundle shutdown fears after ‘restructuring’ layoffs

Shock layoffs at indie publisher Humble Games will have “no impact” on its sister digital games storefront Humble Bundle, the company has suggested today.

Humble Games laid off its entire 36-staff workforce on July 23. While this very much seems like the end of the road for the coveted indie publishing label, Humble calls it a “necessary decision to restructure our operations.” Humble’s corporate jargon on X consciously avoids mentioning the company’s plan with remaining projects. However, according to the management meeting recording (courtesy of Aftermath), a third-party company named The Powell Group will take over current games in Humble’s publishing pipeline.

In these challenging economic times for indie game publishing, Humble Games has made the difficult but necessary decision to restructure our operations. This decision was not made lightly; it involved much deliberation and careful thought, with the goal of ensuring the stability… — Humble Games – Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus OUT NOW (@PlayHumbleGames) July 23, 2024

As for what happens to its Humble Bundle subsidiary, an official tweet affirmed, “The restructuring of operations at Humble Games will have no impact on operations at Humble Bundle.” They have operated as separate entities for some time, so it makes sense why it will be business as usual for the charity-focused storefront—at least for the time being.

Established in May 2020, Humble Games is the publishing label of the limited-time bundle storefront Humble Bundle, which has run since 2010. It has published acclaimed indies like Slay the Spire, Unpacking, and Signalis in the past few years. Notably, Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, the latest title from Humble, launched last week.

In 2017, Ziff Davis-owned IGN acquired Humble and its offshoots including Humble Bundle, Humble Games, and Humble Store. This year, IGN bought game websites like Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, VG247, GamesIndustry.biz, and Dicebreaker from Gamer Network.

The Humble group also just released a deal for the popular bundle today; anyone signing up for the membership will get six months for $49 USD.

