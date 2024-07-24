Image Credit: Bethesda
Humble Games published titles featuring a collage of Unpacking, Stray Gods, and Coral Island (from left to right)
Humble speaks out on Humble Bundle shutdown fears after ‘restructuring’ layoffs

The storefront is safe, for now.
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
Published: Jul 23, 2024 08:17 pm

Shock layoffs at indie publisher Humble Games will have “no impact” on its sister digital games storefront Humble Bundle, the company has suggested today.

Humble Games laid off its entire 36-staff workforce on July 23. While this very much seems like the end of the road for the coveted indie publishing label, Humble calls it a “necessary decision to restructure our operations.” Humble’s corporate jargon on X consciously avoids mentioning the company’s plan with remaining projects. However, according to the management meeting recording (courtesy of Aftermath), a third-party company named The Powell Group will take over current games in Humble’s publishing pipeline.

As for what happens to its Humble Bundle subsidiary, an official tweet affirmed, “The restructuring of operations at Humble Games will have no impact on operations at Humble Bundle.” They have operated as separate entities for some time, so it makes sense why it will be business as usual for the charity-focused storefront—at least for the time being.

Established in May 2020, Humble Games is the publishing label of the limited-time bundle storefront Humble Bundle, which has run since 2010. It has published acclaimed indies like Slay the Spire, Unpacking, and Signalis in the past few years. Notably, Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, the latest title from Humble, launched last week.

In 2017, Ziff Davis-owned IGN acquired Humble and its offshoots including Humble Bundle, Humble Games, and Humble Store. This year, IGN bought game websites like Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, VG247, GamesIndustry.biz, and Dicebreaker from Gamer Network.

The Humble group also just released a deal for the popular bundle today; anyone signing up for the membership will get six months for $49 USD.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Freelance writer for Dot Esports since May 2023. Started writing about esports and gaming three years ago. English Major. Favorite game: Disco Elysium. Has played an awful lot of Dota 2.
