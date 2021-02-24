Dunkin’ enters world of gaming as Twitch Rivals sponsor

The company is the new "Official Fan Fuel."

Popular northeastern coffee and doughnut brand Dunkin’ is stepping into the realm of esports today with a sponsorship involving Twitch Rivals.

The sponsorship will begin today with a three-day VALORANT competition that starts at 5pm CT. The eight-team, round-robin competition will include a $50,000 prize pool.

We’re EXTRA excited to have 🍩 join the squad! We’ve partnered up with @dunkindonuts.



From Extra Charged Coffee to keep ya in the 🎮 to Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, Dunkin’s got you covered ✨



Look out for chances to celebrate with Dunkin’ in chat. 👀 pic.twitter.com/wU69uBrWDK — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) February 24, 2021

Competitors for the VALORANT tournament that starts today include Fearitself, Jakenbake, Sonii, Yassuo, and Aceu.

After today, the top-three teams in each pool will be put in a single-elimination bracket that will be played out over the next two days.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, nor was its length, but it will make Dunkin’ the “Official Fan Fuel” of Twitch Rivals North America. The deal was brokered by Publicis Sport and Entertainment and Inspire Media Engine.

Activations for the partnership will include a custom Twitch extension that allows viewers to predict in-game outcomes to win prizes. Additionally, some Dunkin’ sponsored streams will involve streamers avoiding the use of “certain tactics to try and outlast their competitors.” The brand will also be the premier host of an event later this year.

Dunkin’ joins a plethora of Twitch Rivals sponsors, including Capital One, Verizon, Samsung, Tubotax, Old Spice, Doritos, Bud Light, and State Farm.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.