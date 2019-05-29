Dreamhack Mobile Series at Dallas to be held this weekend and will feature Brawl Stars and Clash Royale

Dreamhack is hosting its first mobile esports tournament and will feature two highly competitive mobile games: Brawl Stars and Clash Royale.

The Dreamhack Mobile Series will be launched at Dreamhack Dallas from May 31 to June 2 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, USA.

The total prize pool is $20,000 with Brawl Stars getting $15,000 and Clash Royale getting $5,000. Brawl Stars’ matches will be played in three-vs-three while Clash Royale will be one-vs-one.

Four teams and four players have so far qualified for the event through online qualifiers held on ESL Play for both games. The qualifiers were only for players from North America. The remaining four slots for both games are still up for grabs. They will be filled on May 31 during a live qualifier at Dreamhack Dallas. The finals will be played on June 1-2.

The four Clash Royale players who have made it to the live finals through the online qualifiers are Hazard CR, Surgical Goblin, Magma, and Diego B

The Brawl Stars teams are Ace1 MX, Omen Elite 1, Tribe Gaming, and Cream Esports

The broadcast talent at Dreamhack Dallas for the mobile series will feature Lucy Mae, Alli Speed, Coach Cory, and Chief Pat.

“At DreamHack we’ve always been optimistic towards mobile esports, but we have also been cautious to get involved,” said Michael Van Driel, chief product officer at DreamHack AB. “We now believe the time is right to really jump in head first, and we believe that the DreamHack Mobile Series will bring the right mix of a professional esports experience alongside open competition that fits the ideal structure for mobile esports.”

This will be the launching event for the Dreamhack Mobile Series and will be followed by another event for Europe at the Dreamhack Summer between June 15 to 17.