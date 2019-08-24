Dr Disrespect comments on Modern Warfare Alpha maps, offers advice

Popular streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV gave his take on the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Alpha’s maps, and it was surprisingly complimentary.

The Doc, who happens to be a former map designer for Call of Duty, said he was a fan of the newest Gunfight map, Docks. But, as Doc usually does, he offered Infinity Ward some advice.

“Love it. I feel the maps size can increase by 20-30% w/ an additional layer of cover options,” Dr Disrespect tweeted. “Do I need to make a visit and carve out a design? I mean, I designed half the maps for Advanced Warfare including Solar, Instinct, Recovery, Ascend, Horizon, DLC etc etc.”

The not-so humble brag is classic Doc, but if he anyone can critique and give advice to Infinity Ward on map design, he is the one to do it.

The maps in the Gunfight Alpha are obviously small, but the game mode as a whole is seemingly one meant for quick and action-packed rounds. Between the small maps, limited cover, and short rounds, Infinity Ward likely wants you to be able to get in and out of Gunfight games quickly.