Doublelift reveals whether he was nicer to Yellowstar or Olleh

Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng is one of the best AD carries in North American League of Legends history, but even he’s been subjected to underperforming supports over the years. During a recent stream, he reflected on his time with two of his past supports, Bora “YellOwStaR” Kim and Kim “Olleh” Joo-sung.

“Actually, at a certain point, I was nicer to YellOwStaR, because I gave up on him,” Doublelift said. “With Olleh, I never gave up, I think. I like to tell myself that I never gave up.”

“League really brings the worst out of people.” Clip of Doublelift Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Digityler

Although he was mostly joking, the question was relevant because both YellOwStaR and Olleh were arguably two of Doublelift’s worst bottom lane partners in his entire career. They both caught flak from the League community for their various mistakes and misplays during their time with Doublelift.

The veteran ADC also reminded his viewers of his games with YellOwStaR and how he was forced onto “Kalista duty” to pull his support out of bad situations, which was “for the good of the team.” YellOwStaR had a difficult time when he moved over to NA to join TSM in December 2015. In fact, he only played one season with the team before heading back to Europe to rejoin Fnatic.

Olleh, on the other hand, was a bit better than YellOwStaR since he and Doublelift were able to win the 2018 Spring and Summer Split championships on Team Liquid. But he still had his fair share of struggles, which led to Liquid replacing him with world champion support Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in. After that decision, the rest is history.