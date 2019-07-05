Valve’s autobattler Dota Underlords has a unique ranked system. In the game’s current version, any match people play is ranked and counts toward their progression across the game’s divisions.

Ranked systems in autobattler titles like Underlords may seem confusing at first. There’s always a winner in every match, but are the other seven players defeated? Unlike in team-based games like League of Legends and CS:GO, there’s no single loser. In Underlords, that means there’s also no single winner.

How to rank up in Dota Underlords

Valve developers working on Underlords have confirmed that the top four players in any match are considered winners and, in general, earn matchmaking rank points to climb up the ranked ladder. The higher you place, the more points you earn.

The opposite is true for the bottom four. They’re all considered losers, but the last player loses many more ranked points than the person who comes in fifth.

For the lowest rank in the ladder, Upstart, the winners’ threshold is expanded to top six.

Calibration matches and demotion

Another developer said Underlords ranks use Glicko score and have a calibration period of 25 matches.

“To present your rank, we calibrate a rank score that converges to your Glicko over a calibration period that’s on average around 25 games,” Jeff Hill said. “After this calibration period, you can expect your rank score to track closely with your Glicko, with one caveat. No matter how far your Glicko might fall, we won’t decrease your rank score below a major rank. You will enter matchmaking using your unmodified Glicko, but you won’t lose badge progress below this floor.”

That means if you’re ranked Lieutenant IV, for instance, you can lose ranks and badges until you’re demoted to Lieutenant I. But even if you keep losing after that, you’ll keep your Lieutenant I badge, regardless if your MMR is back to that of an Upstart V.

Ranks and Lords of White Spire

Ranks in Dota Underlords go from Upstart I, which is the level all players start from on a fresh account, to Lords of White Spire. Only players who rank up from Big Boss V can reach Lords of White Spire, a point where their name and MMR is added to the Underlords leaderboard.

All ranks vary from I to V, with I being the lowest division inside a rank and V being the highest. Lords of White Spire is a unique rank with no divisions.

Players in Lords of White Spire can’t be demoted back to Big Boss.

We’ll update this story as we gather more information about Dota Underlords’ ranked system.