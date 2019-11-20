Disguised Toast finally catches a shiny Wooloo in Pokémon Sword and Shield after over 15 hours

Fifteen hours, 23 minutes, and 27 seconds is a time that will forever be remembered by popular Twitch streamer Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang.

The Canadian streamer completed his mission of catching a shiny Wooloo in Pokémon Sword and Shield, achieving the impressive milestone during his Twitch broadcast yesterday. After a 15-hour hunt, the streamer was surprised to see the black, cuddly sheep and couldn’t contain his laughter.

HE DID IT Clip of DisguisedToast Playing Pokémon Sword/Shield – Clipped by rv3801

“Oh my God,” Disguised Toast laughed. “It’s actually possible, holy.”

Disguised Toast’s chat immediately erupted with “I was here” comments, knowing the special moment would be immortalized in future Twitch and YouTube videos.

Even though Disguised Toast joked about killing the rare Pokémon, he eventually caught it and nicknamed it “15:23” to pay homage to the lengthy pursuit.

The streamer gave up on the hunt during his Nov. 17 broadcast and gifted $5,000 worth of Twitch subscriptions to his viewers after 15 hours of unsuccessful attempts. If Disguised Toast had the hindsight to hold out another 23 minutes, he could’ve saved some serious coin.

With shiny Wooloo joining the ranks, the streamer has now set his sights on a shiny Zigzagoon to evolve into an Obstagoon. But Disguised Toast probably hopes this hunt won’t be as lengthy as the last.