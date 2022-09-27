CouRage to host $100,000 streamers-only Fall Guys tournament

YouTube content creator and 100 Thieves co-owner CouRage plans to host a $100,000 Fall Guys tournament later this week. CouRage claims the amateur tournament will be the biggest Fall Guys competition ever held.

Over the summer, Fall Guys saw a significant resurgence in both its player base and viewership. The release of season two saw streamers flock back to the platformer battle royale, with multiple high-stakes tournaments being hosted by Twitch, Epic Games, and streamers alike. Following the release of new maps and modes, CouRage has returned to Fall Guys with the latest streamer-centric competitive event.

I'm hosting the biggest Fall Guys Tournament…EVER on Friday at 12 PM PT.



There are only content creators playing. No pros this time around so newer players can have a chance.



Still have some open slots! Noobie Fall Guys Creator friends, DM me or reply here! pic.twitter.com/aZmzTKzC41 — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) September 27, 2022

CouRage’s Fall Guys tournament will take place on Friday, Sept. 30 at 2pm CT. The main broadcast will be hosted on CouRage’s YouTube channel, though many of the streamer participants will likely livestream their perspectives of the event too. The event will boast a massive, six-figure prize pool of $100,000 awarded to the top-place finishers.

Though CouRage claims that this tournament will be the “biggest Fall Guys tournament ever,” it is unclear how many participants will compete in his event. Confirming several in his initial announcement, CouRage’s competition is set to include the likes of Valkyrae, Tubbo, Fuslie, Myth, Loserfruit, and more. In a follow-up tweet, CouRage announced that there will be no professional Fall Guys players in the event to keep the streamer-exclusive tournament as competitive as possible.

It is not certain how long CouRage’s tournament will run for, but given the supposed scope of the event, it is likely to take several hours before a champion is crowned. With one of the biggest prize pools ever seen in Fall Guys history, all eyes will be on CouRage’s competition later this week.