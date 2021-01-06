CoD: Mobile surpasses $14 million in player spending in first week in China

As expected, Call of Duty: Mobile’s launch in China has done massive numbers.

The game cleared $14 million in player spending during its first week on the market in China, according to numbers from Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence. CoD: Mobile became available in the country on Dec. 25 and quickly became the No. 4 revenue-generating game in China, following Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile, and Fantasy Westward Journey, respectively.

The report also says that as of Dec. 31, the total revenue for Call of Duty: Mobile is close to a staggering $644 million. The U.S. reportedly leads the way in terms of spending on the title, coming in with $287 million of the $644 million figure.

The lion's share of Call of Duty: Mobile's revenue comes from Apple's App Store to the tune of 61 percent of revenue, with Google's Google Play taking up 39 percent.

These sales figures aren't one-offs, though. Mobile gaming is quickly becoming a beast in itself. PUBG Mobile has seen an absurd amount of success in the short time since its March 2018 launch and is one of the most popular worldwide games. Call of Duty: Mobile's successful launch in China is just the latest in a trend that's seen mobile gaming explode in recent years.