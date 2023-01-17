Call of Duty tops Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in US game sales to close 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 led the way as the best-selling video game in December 2022, beating other notable titles like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, God of War: Ragnarok, and Madden NFL 23.

Modern Warfare 2 was the best-selling video game in December based on dollar sales of physical and digital downloads, according to the market research firm NPD Group. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet came in second place, although the report didn’t include digital sales for this title.

US NPD PREMIUM GAMES – December 2022 Top 20 Best-Sellers (Dollar Sales, Excludes DLC/MTX) pic.twitter.com/J7o3WErxPf — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 17, 2023

The remaining top five consisted of God of War: Ragnarok, Madden NFL 23, and FIFA 23.

The rest of the top 20 list included notable titles like Elden Ring, which was still a massively popular game despite being released in early 2022. Mainstay titles like Mario Kart 8, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Minecraft maintained their spots as popular games during the holiday season.

Modern Warfare 2 was released on all platforms on Oct. 27 and is a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare. The game continues the rebooted storyline of the original Modern Warfare series and provides the latest iteration of the series’ iconic multiplayer.

December was also a good month for Nintendo as the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the final month of 2022. The console was also the best-selling console for the entire year, although the PlayStation 5 led the way in hardware dollar sales.