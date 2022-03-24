best deals on gaming motherboards

Building a gaming PC can be a daunting task, with many already dreading the most difficult part of the process: finding the right gaming motherboard.

Often, people end up overspending on motherboards and compensate for the cost while buying the CPU. But here’s the thing – motherboards don’t come cheap but you might not necessarily need all the features.

Whether you’re building a new PC or upgrading your old motherboard, we have the best picks with the best deals on them. Here are the best gaming motherboards worth checking out in 2022!

What to look for in a gaming motherboard

Processor socket : Before you get a motherboard, you need to decide on a CPU. This is because Intel and AMD, the two most popular processor variants, go into different processor sockets. Intel needs LGA and AMD needs PGA. AM4 is another common socket that goes with AMD Ryzen, 7th-generation A-Series, and Athlon.

: Before you get a motherboard, you need to decide on a CPU. This is because Intel and AMD, the two most popular processor variants, go into different processor sockets. Intel needs LGA and AMD needs PGA. AM4 is another common socket that goes with AMD Ryzen, 7th-generation A-Series, and Athlon. Form factor : Compare the size of your old motherboard with the new one so you get a piece that fits your PC. In case you’re buying a new one there are three forms – ATX, Micro-ATX, and mini-iTX. ATX is the common size, Micro-ATX is smaller but has less expansions, and mini-iTX is the smallest form.

: Compare the size of your old motherboard with the new one so you get a piece that fits your PC. In case you’re buying a new one there are three forms – ATX, Micro-ATX, and mini-iTX. ATX is the common size, Micro-ATX is smaller but has less expansions, and mini-iTX is the smallest form. RAM : Go for a board that offers at least four memory slots so you can expand the RAM with modules later. For gaming, you might want to go up to 16GB later.

: Go for a board that offers at least four memory slots so you can expand the RAM with modules later. For gaming, you might want to go up to 16GB later. PCI slots : You’ll be using these expansion slots for a lot of things. As a gamer, you’ll need at least one PCI express x16 slot and multiple standard slots and smaller slots for Wi-Fi cards, sound cards and more.

: You’ll be using these expansion slots for a lot of things. As a gamer, you’ll need at least one PCI express x16 slot and multiple standard slots and smaller slots for Wi-Fi cards, sound cards and more. SATA ports: SSDs, HDDs, and ODDs go here. Depending on the number of drives you want to connect, you’ll need that many SATA ports. Ensure that board has the standard SATA 3.0 and USB 3.0 for peripherial connections.

MSI MAG B660M Mortar WiFi DDR4 gaming motherboard

Image via MSI

Specifications MSI’s MAG B660M Mortar Micro-ATX comes with an LPA processor socket that syncs with Intel 12th Gen, Intel Pentium, and Intel Celetron processors. Consider MAG B660M your budget entry into the latest Alder Lake. You won’t get flashy RGB lights, but the motherboard does deliver the best performance for a stock-clocked CPU. The only catch is that it has only two M.2 sockets.

ROG Maximus XIII Hero (WiFi 6E) Z590

Image via ASUS

Specifications Asus ROG is known for producing high-end gaming hardware and ROG Maximus XIII Hero is no exception. The ATX gaming motherboard looks premium and is loaded with features, but the 14-phase 90A VRM steals the entire show. You can overclock the processor with the DDR4 4000 with zero problems. With the four PCIe 4.0 M.2 sockets, dual 2.5 GbE, Wi-Fi 6E, and immense power performance, ROG Maximus justifies its price tag.

ASUS ROG Strix B550-F Gaming (WiFi 6)

Image via ASUS

Specifications ROG Strix B550-F sports an AMD AM4 socket that goes well with CPUs like 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen and Zen 3 Ryzen 5000. You can experience faster memory with the dual-channel DDR4 and you can expand it to 128GB. ASUS OptiMem delivers low latency and higher frequency. The big fanless VRM and chipset heatsink keep the motherboard cool and optimal. With Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200, robust power charge, and two M.2 slots B550-F is worth the money.

GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Elite Wi-Fi

Image via GIGABYTE

Specifications The GIGABYTE ATX motherboard sports an AM4 that is compatible with 3rd, 2nd Gen Ryzen, AMD Ryzen 5000, Ryzen 5000-G, and Ryzen 4000-G series. It also supports 2nd Gen Ryzen and Ryzen with the Radeon Vega Graphics processor. Perhaps the highlight of this gaming motherboard is the integrated I/O that gives it a clean look. With DDR4 RAM, you won’t have to worry about speed and power consumption. Plus the advanced and enlarged heatsink prevents heating of the board.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8-Core 16-Thread AM4 unlocked desktop processor with ASUS ROG Strix B550-F Gaming (WI-FI)

Image via INLAND

Specifications The very first thing that will catch your attention about Micro Center AMD Ryzen 7 5700G is the 8-core processor with 16 processing threads. With dual-channel DDR4 and 4 memory slots, the powerful ATX motherboard lets you play all the games at a 1080p resolution. You don’t even need a graphics card as the board already has a good one. The AMD Wraith Stealth cooler prevents your processor from getting hot. You can plug in AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen in the AM4 socket.

MSI MAG B550 TOMAHAWK gaming motherboard

Image via MSI

Specifications MSI’s MAG B550 TOMAHAWK is a popular option for gamers looking for a mid-range motherboard loaded with features. The ATX motherboard sports an AM4 socket which goes well with 3rd Gen Ryzen processors as well as upcoming ones in the 3000 and 5000 ranges. MSI MAG B550 TOMAHAWK features two LAN controllers. One of them is the Realtek RTL8125B chip that can run the internet at a 2.5Gbps speed. However, you should note that the board doesn’t have a built-in Wi-Fi chip.

ASROCK B460M Steel Legend Supports 10th Gen Intel Core motherboard

Image via ASRock

Specifications If you’re looking to upgrade to LGA 1200, then you might consider the ASRock B460 Steel Legend ATX motherboard. ASRock’s B460 model is an attractive-looking Intel 10th Gen motherboard. Anybody who’s building a fancy-looking PC might want to get their hands on this upgrade. The motherboard comes with four slots where you can fit in DDR4 modules. The I/O sports six USB ports (with four standard 3.2 ports), one HDMI port, and a DisplayPort 1.4.

ASUS TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WiFi 6 LGA 1200 (Intel 11th/10th Gen) ATX gaming motherboard

Image via ASUS

Specifications If you want to upgrade to LPA 1200 for Intel 11 Gen processors, then ASUS TUF Z590-Plus is the best mid-range pick. The ATX board comes equipped with the latest Wi-fi 6E support. It offers three M.2 sockets. For memory expansion, you get 4 DIMM slots. You also get 7 USB ports – one of them is USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C which boasts a speed of 20Mbps. For a mid-range motherboard, ASUS TUF Z590-Plus WiFi comes loaded with features and is worthy of the price tag.

Overall, choosing the right gaming motherboard is not too difficult once you understand the basic mumbo-jumbo. Set a budget before you start looking for a motherboard. Consider your needs and go for the extra features only if you need them.

