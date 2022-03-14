The right atmosphere is just as important to your gaming experience as the game itself. Having harmony between your furniture, space, and aesthetic is key to making sure there are no distractions for a quality gaming session.

Here’s the best gaming room accessories to really tie your entire gaming vibe together.

Cololight Hexagon Lights

Image via Cololight

Specifications Having a room with a proper, customizable RGB aesthetic is important for streamers and casual gamers alike. That’s why Cololight’s Hexagon LED lights are a valuable item for those trying to create an atmosphere worth chilling in.



These LEDs have adjustable schemes and patterns that can be wall mounted to create a room unique to one’s own needs. It won a CES Innovation award in 2019, and comes with AI technology to auto-change the colour based on the beat, and mood of the sound playing in a room.

Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair

Image via Razer

Specifications For those who need a proper gaming chair, but don’t want to be stuck with something that looks like its had paint dumped all over it at random, the Razer Iskur X is a sleek option that provides great lumbar support and gaming aesthetic without any of the unprofessional design choices often seen on the market today.



The Iskur offers owners black color schemes with a green trim in upholstered faux leather. The dimensions are specified as 50.24 inches deep, 27.97 inches wide, and 25.03 inches in height when laid on its back. These specifications make it a generally usable chair that will suit anyone who isn’t of extraordinary height or size. Complete with high density foam cushions for comfort, this chair is a valuable piece of furniture for those who want comfort for a reasonable price, and with professional design.

BlissLights Sky Lite

Image via BlissLights

Specifications Another great option for creating a quality gaming space is the Sky Lite by BlissLights. BlissLights is a company known for creating well designed home lighting systems for both indoor and outdoor needs, and their Sky Light is no exception to this rule.



Built with a green laser and an automatic six-hour timer for hands-free use, this light acts as a small source of gorgeous effects that can turn a room into a nighttime relaxation area, stress-free gaming cave, or just act as an accent for those who enjoy something nice to look at while staying in on the evening.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand

Image via HUANUO

Specifications Dual monitor setups are becoming a standard in the PC gaming industry. Gaming while browsing Youtube or other social media platforms for information or to pass the time during queue is essentially a gaming past time at this point. Fortunately, Huanuo’s dual monitor stand makes this habit far easier and space-efficient than a normal dual monitor setup on desk space.



This dual swivel stand features full 360 degree adjustment alongside tilt, height, and swivel adjustment to make organizing your monitor space simple and quick. The best part being that each monitor can be mounted to its bearing system to keep them off the desk, leaving more space for peripherals and other common desk objects.

HyperX QuadCast

Image via HyperX

Specifications This microphone by HyperX is a great mid-ranged option for newcomers and veterans wanting to produce high quality content. It features multiple audio patterns for different recording environments, an in-built pop filter to cancel out harsh sounds, and USB connectivity.



The QuadCast also comes with an in-built shock mount, which can help prevent any unnecessary shocks from being transmitted into the mic during gameplay.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.