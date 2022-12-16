Where to get free games on PC

The best things in life are in my Epic Games library.

You’ve gone and spent all your hard-earned cash on a fancy PC that’ll run Minecraft like a dream, but now your wallet’s a breeding ground for dust mites. Moths fly out of your checkbook (whatever that is), and cobwebs make it hard to reach your credit card and car keys.

We all just want free stuff and as the saying goes, “gimmie.”

But where is this magical place where free stuff lives? We pay our taxes and we deserve some free stuff. Don’t worry, Dot Esports has you covered.

Where do I get free games on PC?

There is a ridiculous amount of free games out there. Whether they’re good or not is an entirely different question. However, in recent years, massive AAA games have been landing in stores, but with a significantly cheaper price tag.

Incorporating microtransactions has become the norm. Games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike have made it so anyone can play for free.

You can purchase free games from places like:

Steam

As previously mentioned, Counter-Strike is available for free on this platform. You’ll also see a massive collection of free games like Warframe, Runescape, Maple Story, and Warzone 2.

All you have to do is get on the front page of Steam, then click on categories and select “free to play,” and you’re as right as rain.

Epic Games

The same goes for Epic Games. This game retailer provides a ton of free games for everyone to enjoy, also dropping the prices of games entirely to give players the chance to experience what Epic Games has to offer.

Epic Games recently made Bloons TD 6 completely free and has massive titles like Fortnite and VALORANT in its catalog. You’ll more than likely find a game that suits your preference in Epic Games selection.

Battle.net

One of the big three online retailers right now is Battle.net. You’ll be able to access games like Overwatch 2, Hearthstone, Warzone 2, and many more.

These retailers drop their prices during specific seasons like Christmas, Black Friday, and other seasonal events. So there’s always a deal to be found on platforms like Battle.net, Steam, and Epic Games.

Keep your eyes peeled and you’ll be spotting savings all over the place.