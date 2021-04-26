Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray joins FaZe

It's another first round pick for Murray.

The first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft is ready to FaZe Up.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has joined FaZe Clan, the organization announced today. He’ll henceforth be known online as FaZe K1.

The pick is in.



Please join us in welcoming the multi-talented, former 1st Overall @NFL Draft Pick, & now your newest FaZe Clan member:



Kyler Murray.

In the announcement video, FaZe Banks “hacked” the NFL Draft to announce that FaZe was picking up Murray. Murray, sitting and watching the draft with FaZe members, began to celebrate the news.

“I grew up playing video games my whole life,” Murray said in the announcement. “To be drafted by FaZe, to be a part of the family, it’s a blessing, it’s an honor.”

It’s unknown if the QB will be investing in FaZe or if he’s just joining the team to represent them online and at events. The 2020 Pro Bowl player was also drafted in the 2018 MLB Draft, ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics.

When he’s not throwing or running for touchdowns for the Cardinals, Murray can be found throwing down in games like Call of Duty: Warzone or Madden NFL on his Twitch stream.