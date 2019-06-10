Here are the Apex Legends season 2 skins

Respawn Entertainment promised to improve its range of skins in the next Apex Legends Battle Pass, and so far, that certainly looks to be the case. The first time around, players were left disappointed with a lackluster Battle Pass and almost nothing to play for. This time, however, it’s a different story.



A total of four new legendary skins will be available in the season two Battle Pass, which is scheduled to be released on July 2. Instead of the endless stat trackers we’ve grown accustomed to in season one, plenty of goodies will be up for grabs starting next month.



Respawn gave us a sneak peek of what’s to come at E3 2019, but we already have a good idea of what we should expect. To go alongside a ranked mode, a new legend named Wattson, and daily and weekly challenges, players will fight to earn cosmetic rewards for their characters and weapons.

Here are some of the skins available in season two.

Caustic skin

Image via Respawn Entertainment

This is one of the character skins available in season two. The first season had very little to get excited about in terms of skins. There was a good skin here and there, but nothing ever stood out. That’s definitely not the case with this Caustic skin. It has noticeably more detail than its predecessors, and any Caustic player will be thrilled to unlock it.

Legendary R301 skin

Image via Reddit



We recently got our hands on an R301 legendary skin, but now it appears there are two more. The skins will be available through leveling the Battle Pass, and considering there’s two of them, they should be available in the level 100 and 110 slots.

Legendary Spitfire skin

Image via Reddit

This is another one of the legendary skins that will be available in the Battle Pass. We’re not sure what level you’ll need to get, but we expect it to be high. If you compare this to the standard of weapon skins in season one, it’s miles better. Instead of linear and unimaginative skins, it appears Respawn has put its best foot forward and given fans something worth grinding for.

Plenty more skins have yet to be revealed. We’ll update this article once they’re available.