Apex Legends Mobile’s closed beta to release in 5 more countries ‘in a few weeks,’ including Indonesia, Peru, Colombia, Egypt, and Lebanon

Players in those countries can sign up for beta access using their local Google Play store page.

Apex Legends Mobile’s closed beta is expanding.

Respawn announced today that five more countries will get closed beta access to Apex Legends Mobile, including Indonesia, Peru, Colombia, Egypt, and Lebanon. While there isn’t a precise date for when access in those countries will open, Respawn said it will be “in a few weeks.”

In a few weeks, Apex Legends Mobile's closed beta test will roll out to five more countries.



If you're in Indonesia, Peru, Colombia, Egypt or Lebanon head to your local Google Play store page to sign up: https://t.co/CshBg78jeK — Respawn (@Respawn) June 23, 2021

The hit battle royale was first introduced to mobile devices in April to India and the Philippines, with plans to expand to other countries. Now, Respawn is delivering on its promise with five more countries thrown in the mix, which should further test server stability and optimization. The devs will likely open it up further later on in the year.

Apex Legends Mobile is “specifically designed for touchscreens,” according to game director Chad Grenier, and will have “streamlined controls” that will keep it as true to the PC and console versions as possible.

