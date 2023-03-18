All working State of Survival Codes (March 2023)

Based on what you see on TV shows and movies, surviving in a zombie apocalypse may look like a regular Monday. State of Survival does an excellent job of portraying an apocalypse where players need to make use of every resource that they can get their hands on, making it a great choice to test your surviving skills on the go.

While you can pay to speed up your process and unlock more content, you can also survive as a free-to-play player. Just like how you’re supposed to make the most out of all the resources you come by in State of Survival, you’ll also need to do the same for outlying factors. From time to time, KingsGroup adds redeemable codes to the game. Players can use these codes to claim free rewards which may look small at first but they certainly add up in the long run.

With the help of occasional free resources, you can progress faster in State of Survival. These codes don’t last forever, however, and they all expire at some point. If you stumble upon a new redeemable code, it can usually be a decent idea to use them as soon as possible.

To redeem a code, here’s what you’ll need to:

Launch State of Survival and head over to the Settings menu

Tap on Gift Redemption and enter your code

Click on Redeem after typing in the code and your rewards should instantly be added to your account

Here are all the working codes for State of Survival.

How to redeem codes in State of Survival

To redeem codes in State of Survival:

Launch the game

Tap on the chief avatar frame that will located on the top left corner of your screen

Click on the Settings option, located on the bottom right corner of your chief profile screen

Select the Gift Redemption option and enter the State of Survival code that you’d like to use

Collect your rewards from the mailbox

What does the “exchange requirements don’t meet” error mean in State of Survival?

Some redeem codes can only be used by new players. If you have been playing State of Survival for a while and receive the “exchange requirements don’t meet” error, it means the code you’re trying to use can only be redeemed by new players.

All working State of Survival codes

Last updated on March 18, 2023 Added the newest code.

PCVersionXMar — Claim for Biocap, Metal, Food, Wood, and Speedups (New) (Note: Claim on PC Version only )

— Claim for Biocap, Metal, Food, Wood, and Speedups Claim on PC Version only sos1234 — Claim for 500 Biocaps, a Epic Search Map, five Rusty Fragments, 100 copies of 1k Gas, 100 copies of 1k Metal, 300 copies of 1k Food, and 300 copies of 1k Wood. (This code can only be used by new players.)

Use the codes above to unlock free rewards in State of Survival.

All expired State of Survival codes

OFFICIALOFFER — Redeem to unlock

— Redeem to unlock Sos5off — Redeem to unlock free rewards

— Redeem to unlock free rewards PCVERSION2023 — Claim for 300x Biocap, 50k Metal, 50k Food, 50k Wood, and 3x 1 hour Speedup ( Note: Resources can be used on any version, but code must be claimed on the PC Version )

— Claim for 300x Biocap, 50k Metal, 50k Food, 50k Wood, and 3x 1 hour Speedup Resources can be used on any version, but code must be claimed on the PC Version wegothedistance — Claim for 500x Biocap, 1x Epic Search Map, 10k Metal, 10k Food, 10k Wood, and 1 hour Speedup

— Claim for 500x Biocap, 1x Epic Search Map, 10k Metal, 10k Food, 10k Wood, and 1 hour Speedup Happy2023Survivors — Claim for 300x Biocap, 1 Hour Speedup, 1k Metal, 1k Food, and 1k Wood

— Claim for 300x Biocap, 1 Hour Speedup, 1k Metal, 1k Food, and 1k Wood ProjectDominion1205 — Claim for 500x Biocap, 1,000 Metal, 1,000 Food, 1,000 Wood, 5m Speedup

— Claim for 500x Biocap, 1,000 Metal, 1,000 Food, 1,000 Wood, 5m Speedup reservoirleague1119 : Unlock in-game Resources

: Unlock in-game Resources PCHALLOWEEN : Unlock in-game Resources

: Unlock in-game Resources GorillaLove : Unlock in-game Resources

: Unlock in-game Resources 1028GLHF: Unlock in-game Resources

Unlock in-game Resources SOSXPOCKETGAMER: Unlock in-game Resources

Unlock in-game Resources assignmentsos8: Receive 10 tactical guides.

Receive 10 tactical guides. Zenyasai: Unlock in-game Resources .

Unlock in-game Resources ForeverTrident: Unlock 500 Biocap, an Advanced Search Map, a one-hour Speed Boost, 1,000 Metal, 1,000 Wood, and 1,000 Food.

Unlock 500 Biocap, an Advanced Search Map, a one-hour Speed Boost, 1,000 Metal, 1,000 Wood, and 1,000 Food. ThanksAllSurvivors : Unlock five Skin Tickets, 100 Biocaps, 10,000 Gas, 10,000 Metal, 10,000 Food, 10,000 Wood, 100 VIP Points and five minutes of Speeedup

: Unlock five Skin Tickets, 100 Biocaps, 10,000 Gas, 10,000 Metal, 10,000 Food, 10,000 Wood, 100 VIP Points and five minutes of Speeedup FunPlusxSoSSeptember : Redeem for in-game Resources (Only works for new players)

: Redeem for in-game Resources MMsos4 : Unlock a Tactical Gear Design, a Chief Gear Material Crate, 1,000 Biocap, and an hour of Speedup

: Unlock a Tactical Gear Design, a Chief Gear Material Crate, 1,000 Biocap, and an hour of Speedup lucky2022 : Unlock 100 Biocap, 10,000 Metal, 10,000 Food, and 10,000 Wood,

: Unlock 100 Biocap, 10,000 Metal, 10,000 Food, and 10,000 Wood, treasure2022 : Unlock 500 Biocap, Epic Search Map, Rusty Fragment, 10,000 Supply Crate, and a five-minute Speedup

: Unlock 500 Biocap, Epic Search Map, Rusty Fragment, 10,000 Supply Crate, and a five-minute Speedup sos8888 : Unlock 100 Biocap, 10k Metal, 10k Food, 10k Wood

: Unlock 100 Biocap, 10k Metal, 10k Food, 10k Wood nanami202 : Unlock 500 Biocap, Epic Search Map, five Rusty Fragment, 1,000 Gas, 1,000 Metal, 1,000 Food, 1,000 Wood

: Unlock 500 Biocap, Epic Search Map, five Rusty Fragment, 1,000 Gas, 1,000 Metal, 1,000 Food, 1,000 Wood sosdevfeedback777

5JyoTaisaMtaineer

StoneGarden14

Happyweekend0724

MakeUpOnesMind25

devfeedback0718

kuchentvsos

SOSNiko

darylsos

ilovesos1 – Unlock 500 Biocaps, two 100K Supply Crates, and two one-hour Construction Speedups.

FunPlusSOS2022 – Unlock 300 Biocaps, a Advanced Search Map, 100 copies of 1k Food, 100 copies of 1k Wood, and six five-minute Speedups.

210ri –

sos202205withyou

202205withyou

ilovesos1

SOSFRIDAY13

215haruNo1 –

224MoonLightMask –

22dogfrank019 –

28tori –

315pass –

324Drives –

329duck –

AngelWhisper217 –

Anzu0301 –

Happy2022NY – Receive 300 Biocaps, 1,000 Metal, 1,000 Food, 1,000 Wood, and Speedup

Receive 300 Biocaps, 1,000 Metal, 1,000 Food, 1,000 Wood, and happy23rd –

hinamatsuri0303 –

ishidasyacho –

J0ke1nthebox –

Japancoastguard118 –

jpsos14daspecial –

loveVSzombie –

Lucky2022 –

mendy0125 –

Nanamistatue –

NyanNyanNyan222 –

OtsuKaresama1228 – Receive 300 Biocaps, Chief EXP, VIP Points, Stamina Supplies, and Speedup

Receive 300 Biocaps, Chief EXP, VIP Points, Stamina Supplies, and Speedup S0076EA48ED2 –

saikou0315 –

SaturdayPLASMA –

SOS119 – Receive 500 Biocaps, Epic Search Maps, 10,000 Supply Crate, and Construction Speedup

Soslovecode –

sosluckydog –

Spring322 –

sunday0317 –

TigerFahad –

treasure2022 –

zombieromance –

sos6666 – Earn five copies of100 Biocaps, two Epic Search Map, a 10K Supply Crate, and fifteen 5M Speedup.

– Earn five copies of100 Biocaps, two Epic Search Map, a 10K Supply Crate, and fifteen 5M Speedup. gtvmediasos – Earn rewards This code is only active for new players.

– Earn rewards

sos8282: Earn 500 Biocaps, two Epic Search Map, 1000 1K Food, 1000 1K Wood, and 20 5m Speedups

darylsos

SFA773217A67 : Earn one Epic Hero Badge, one Elite Hero Fragment, two 1K Gasses, two 1K Metal, two 1K Food, two 1K Wood, two five minute Training Speedup, and x2 Combat Manual I

: Earn one Epic Hero Badge, one Elite Hero Fragment, two 1K Gasses, two 1K Metal, two 1K Food, two 1K Wood, two five minute Training Speedup, and x2 Combat Manual I S13A9A1D3804 : Earn 50 Biocaps, one Advanced Search Map, three 1K Gas, three 1K Metal, three 1K Food, three 1K Wood, three 5, Training Speedup, and three 5m Research Speedup

: Earn 50 Biocaps, one Advanced Search Map, three 1K Gas, three 1K Metal, three 1K Food, three 1K Wood, three 5, Training Speedup, and three 5m Research Speedup SD406B202C12: Earn 50 Biocaps, one Epic Hero Badge, one Epic Hero Fragment, one Advanced Search Map, five 1K Gas, five 1K Metal, five 1K Food, five 1K Wood, four 5m Training Speedup, four five-minute Construction Speedups, and four five minute Research Speedups

wallwatcher: Earn x300 Biocaps, two Advanced Search Map, x20 10K Supply Crate, and x30 one minute Speedup.