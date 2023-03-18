All working State of Survival Codes (March 2023)

Based on what you see on TV shows and movies, surviving in a zombie apocalypse may look like a regular Monday. State of Survival does an excellent job of portraying an apocalypse where players need to make use of every resource that they can get their hands on, making it a great choice to test your surviving skills on the go.
While you can pay to speed up your process and unlock more content, you can also survive as a free-to-play player. Just like how you’re supposed to make the most out of all the resources you come by in State of Survival, you’ll also need to do the same for outlying factors. From time to time, KingsGroup adds redeemable codes to the game. Players can use these codes to claim free rewards which may look small at first but they certainly add up in the long run.
With the help of occasional free resources, you can progress faster in State of Survival. These codes don’t last forever, however, and they all expire at some point. If you stumble upon a new redeemable code, it can usually be a decent idea to use them as soon as possible.
To redeem a code, here’s what you’ll need to:
- Launch State of Survival and head over to the Settings menu
- Tap on Gift Redemption and enter your code
- Click on Redeem after typing in the code and your rewards should instantly be added to your account
Here are all the working codes for State of Survival.
How to redeem codes in State of Survival
To redeem codes in State of Survival:
- Launch the game
- Tap on the chief avatar frame that will located on the top left corner of your screen
- Click on the Settings option, located on the bottom right corner of your chief profile screen
- Select the Gift Redemption option and enter the State of Survival code that you’d like to use
- Collect your rewards from the mailbox
What does the “exchange requirements don’t meet” error mean in State of Survival?
Some redeem codes can only be used by new players. If you have been playing State of Survival for a while and receive the “exchange requirements don’t meet” error, it means the code you’re trying to use can only be redeemed by new players.
All working State of Survival codes
Last updated on March 18, 2023
Added the newest code.
- PCVersionXMar — Claim for Biocap, Metal, Food, Wood, and Speedups (New) (Note: Claim on PC Version only)
- sos1234 — Claim for 500 Biocaps, a Epic Search Map, five Rusty Fragments, 100 copies of 1k Gas, 100 copies of 1k Metal, 300 copies of 1k Food, and 300 copies of 1k Wood. (This code can only be used by new players.)
Use the codes above to unlock free rewards in State of Survival.
All expired State of Survival codes
- OFFICIALOFFER — Redeem to unlock
- Sos5off — Redeem to unlock free rewards
- PCVERSION2023 — Claim for 300x Biocap, 50k Metal, 50k Food, 50k Wood, and 3x 1 hour Speedup (Note: Resources can be used on any version, but code must be claimed on the PC Version)
- wegothedistance — Claim for 500x Biocap, 1x Epic Search Map, 10k Metal, 10k Food, 10k Wood, and 1 hour Speedup
- Happy2023Survivors — Claim for 300x Biocap, 1 Hour Speedup, 1k Metal, 1k Food, and 1k Wood
- ProjectDominion1205 — Claim for 500x Biocap, 1,000 Metal, 1,000 Food, 1,000 Wood, 5m Speedup
- reservoirleague1119: Unlock in-game Resources
- PCHALLOWEEN: Unlock in-game Resources
- GorillaLove: Unlock in-game Resources
- 1028GLHF: Unlock in-game Resources
- SOSXPOCKETGAMER: Unlock in-game Resources
- assignmentsos8: Receive 10 tactical guides.
- Zenyasai: Unlock in-game Resources.
- ForeverTrident: Unlock 500 Biocap, an Advanced Search Map, a one-hour Speed Boost, 1,000 Metal, 1,000 Wood, and 1,000 Food.
- ThanksAllSurvivors: Unlock five Skin Tickets, 100 Biocaps, 10,000 Gas, 10,000 Metal, 10,000 Food, 10,000 Wood, 100 VIP Points and five minutes of Speeedup
- FunPlusxSoSSeptember: Redeem for in-game Resources (Only works for new players)
- MMsos4: Unlock a Tactical Gear Design, a Chief Gear Material Crate, 1,000 Biocap, and an hour of Speedup
- lucky2022: Unlock 100 Biocap, 10,000 Metal, 10,000 Food, and 10,000 Wood,
- treasure2022: Unlock 500 Biocap, Epic Search Map, Rusty Fragment, 10,000 Supply Crate, and a five-minute Speedup
- sos8888: Unlock 100 Biocap, 10k Metal, 10k Food, 10k Wood
- nanami202: Unlock 500 Biocap, Epic Search Map, five Rusty Fragment, 1,000 Gas, 1,000 Metal, 1,000 Food, 1,000 Wood
- sosdevfeedback777
- 5JyoTaisaMtaineer
- StoneGarden14
- Happyweekend0724
- MakeUpOnesMind25
- devfeedback0718
- kuchentvsos
- SOSNiko
- darylsos
- ilovesos1 – Unlock 500 Biocaps, two 100K Supply Crates, and two one-hour Construction Speedups.
- FunPlusSOS2022 – Unlock 300 Biocaps, a Advanced Search Map, 100 copies of 1k Food, 100 copies of 1k Wood, and six five-minute Speedups.
- 210ri –
- sos202205withyou
- 202205withyou
- ilovesos1
- SOSFRIDAY13
- 215haruNo1 –
- 224MoonLightMask –
- 22dogfrank019 –
- 28tori –
- 315pass –
- 324Drives –
- 329duck –
- AngelWhisper217 –
- Anzu0301 –
- Happy2022NY – Receive 300 Biocaps, 1,000 Metal, 1,000 Food, 1,000 Wood, and Speedup
- happy23rd –
- hinamatsuri0303 –
- ishidasyacho –
- J0ke1nthebox –
- Japancoastguard118 –
- jpsos14daspecial –
- loveVSzombie –
- Lucky2022 –
- mendy0125 –
- Nanamistatue –
- NyanNyanNyan222 –
- OtsuKaresama1228 – Receive 300 Biocaps, Chief EXP, VIP Points, Stamina Supplies, and Speedup
- S0076EA48ED2 –
- saikou0315 –
- SaturdayPLASMA –
- SOS119 – Receive 500 Biocaps, Epic Search Maps, 10,000 Supply Crate, and Construction Speedup
- Soslovecode –
- sosluckydog –
- Spring322 –
- sunday0317 –
- TigerFahad –
- treasure2022 –
- zombieromance –
- sos6666 – Earn five copies of100 Biocaps, two Epic Search Map, a 10K Supply Crate, and fifteen 5M Speedup.
- gtvmediasos – Earn rewards
- This code is only active for new players.
- sos8282: Earn 500 Biocaps, two Epic Search Map, 1000 1K Food, 1000 1K Wood, and 20 5m Speedups
- darylsos
- SFA773217A67: Earn one Epic Hero Badge, one Elite Hero Fragment, two 1K Gasses, two 1K Metal, two 1K Food, two 1K Wood, two five minute Training Speedup, and x2 Combat Manual I
- S13A9A1D3804: Earn 50 Biocaps, one Advanced Search Map, three 1K Gas, three 1K Metal, three 1K Food, three 1K Wood, three 5, Training Speedup, and three 5m Research Speedup
- SD406B202C12: Earn 50 Biocaps, one Epic Hero Badge, one Epic Hero Fragment, one Advanced Search Map, five 1K Gas, five 1K Metal, five 1K Food, five 1K Wood, four 5m Training Speedup, four five-minute Construction Speedups, and four five minute Research Speedups
- wallwatcher: Earn x300 Biocaps, two Advanced Search Map, x20 10K Supply Crate, and x30 one minute Speedup.
- 1STYEARPARTY – Earn 500 Biocaps and 1 Epic Search Map
- 2021SDNEMP0BED1
- 2021SPASX01
- alarm
- Anniversaryhero – Earn rewards
- applepie
- bartgametvsos
- brandonsos
- chaos
- character – Redeem for 300 Biocaps
- cometogether
- Countdown – Earn Biocap x300, and ten five-minute-long Speedups
- dashewan520
- drumsysos
- environment – Redeem for 300 Biocaps and 2 Advanced Search Maps
- gameplayhk
- HAEMATOM – Earn 1K Biocaps, Epic Hero Fragment x10, 200 Chief EXP x100, Rusty (Fragment) x10, 1K Metal x300, 1K Food x300, and 1k Wood x 300, and Fire Fury HQ Skin
- happy1stofmayday
- Happy4thjuly – Redeem for 300 Biocaps
- Happybirthday – Earn 500 Biocaps and one Epic Search Map
- HOFFNUNG – Redeem for 30x one-minute Speed Ups, 400 Biocaps, and two Search Maps
- IGMASK – Earn 500 Biocaps and two Advanced Search Maps
- Ilovechocolate2021 – Earn x500 Biocaps, x100 10K Food, and x100 10K Wood
- ILOVESOS – Earn 500 Biocaps and one Epic Search Map
- iq300
- jessicasos
- jonathansos
- joyeuxanniversaire – Earn 500 Biocaps and one Epic Search Map
- LadyoftheGraveyard
- leaguechampions
- morejstusos
- nikitunsos
- NIKOSOS – Earn x300 Biocap, one Advanced Search Map, x100 1K Food, and x100 1K Wood
- patricksos
- poleznyibessos
- POZDRAVLYAEM – Earn 500 Biocaps and one Epic Search Map
- Profession – Earn 250 Biocaps
- Samsung – Earn 1K Biocaps two, Epic Search Map two, Rusty (Fragment) x10, 100 Chief EXP, and Fire Fury HQ Skin
- shimoroshowsos
- solidvideosos— Earn x1000 Biocap, x5 Epix Hero Fragment, two Advanced Search Map, x300 1K Food, x300 1K Wood, and six five minute long Speedups (New Players Only)
- sos100
- sos1234— Earn Biocap x500, Epic Search Map x1, Rusty (Fragment) x5, 1k Gas x 100, 1K Metal x100, 1K Food x300, and 1k Wood x 300. (New Players Only)
- sos200
- SOS23rd
- sos300
- Sos999 – Earn 1K Biocap one, Epic Search Map x2, 200 Chief EXP x100, Rusty (Fragments( x10, 1K Metal x300, 1K Food x300 and 1K Wood x300. (New Players Only)
- SoSHaematom – Earn 500 Biocaps and twoSearch Maps
- Sosmuttertag2021
- sosniko
- SOSpring – Earn Epic Search Map one and Biocap x500
- Sunday – Redeem for 300 Biocaps
- Thankyou – Redeem for 300 Biocaps
- Thenursewilljackit
- Trapbuilder – Earn x300 Biocaps, x1000 1K Food, x1000 1K Wood, and x5 5m Speedup
- VK60K – Earn 500 Biocaps and 2 Search Maps
- vlfrgaming2
- wilbursos
- woahaematomsos
- ZodiacAnimal
- Zodiacfrank