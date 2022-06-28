All free rewards from Apex Legends Mobile’s login event: How to get all rewards

Apex Legends Mobile is back with another login event, called Cheers to the Apex Community. This one, however, comes packed with free rewards for players to grab. And the best part? All you have to do is log into the game.

With rewards available every day this week, the game incentivizes opening the app every day. You don’t even have to play any matches to unlock these rewards, even though you probably will once you’ve opened up Apex Mobile.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cheers to the Apex Community event and how to unlock its rewards.

How to get all free rewards in the Apex Legends Mobile login event

“You Are The Nail” holospray for Caustic (Rare)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

For logging in on the first day of the event, players can unlock the You Are The Nail holospray for Caustic. When players log in, they will be prompted with a screen informing them of the unlock and can select “claim” to claim the reward.

2,000 XP

Players will be rewarded with 2,000 XP for logging in on the second day of the event. When prompted, select “claim” to claim the reward.

3,000 Diamonds

Players will be rewarded with 3,000 Diamonds for logging in on the third day of the event, which they can use to purchase items in the seasonal store. When prompted, select “claim” to claim the reward.

“Before The Rift” banner pose for Wraith (Rare)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Players will be rewarded with the Before the Rift banner pose for Wraith when logging in on the fourth day of the event. When prompted, select “claim” to claim the reward.

Two Mission Cards

Players will be rewarded two Mission Cards for logging in on the fifth day of the event, which they can use to automatically complete a mission or challenge. When prompted, select “claim” to claim the reward.

5,000 Diamonds

Players will be rewarded 5,000 Diamonds for logging in on the sixth day of the event, which they can use to purchase items in the seasonal store. When prompted, select “claim” to claim the reward.

“Unfairgrounds” banner frame for Mirage (Legendary)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Players will be rewarded with the Unfairgrounds banner frame for Mirage when they log in on the final day of the event. When prompted, select “claim” to claim the reward.

How to claim a past login reward in Apex Legends Mobile

Some players might accidentally move past the reward claim screen when they log in, either out of habit or simply because they don’t know it’s a free reward. That doesn’t mean you’ve missed out on the reward, though. As long as you logged in on the day the reward was given, you can still claim it. Just select the “Season Event” button on the right side of the lobby screen, and then open the “Limited Time” tab at the top. Choose the “Cheers to the Apex Community” option on the right-hand side and all of your login rewards should be stored there for you to claim.