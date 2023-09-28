Netflix and Capcom’s Devil May Cry anime gets first teaser trailer

A teaser trailer released on Sept. 27 shows us our favorite demon slayer Dante back in Netflix’s animated adaptation of the Devil May Cry video game. The release date still remains unknown.

This announcement coincides with Netflix’s new partnership with Capcom. Adi Shakhar will be tasked as the showrunner, earned from his previous success in directing the Castlevania animated series.

The animation process is being entrusted to Studio Mir, which previously animated other series such as DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Details related to the plot, timeline, voice actors, and other aspects of the animated series remain unknown, but Shakhar claims that “I’m honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the Devil May Cry franchise. The writer Alex Larsen and I love these characters, we are part of the fandom, and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves.”

Fans are already excited about the prospect of a Devil May Cry animated series. The previous achievements of Shakhar and Studio Mir are only increasing the excitement, with many fans theorizing about the potential plotline, and who will be tasked to voice the main character Dante.

It has been a long time since we heard anything about Devil May Cry, one of Capcom’s most successful franchises, and the excitement and expectations couldn’t be higher. We’re eagerly awaiting future news and developments.

