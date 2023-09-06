NBA 2K24 countdown: Exact start time and date

The NBA season might still be a while away, but NBA 2K24 is almost here. The premier basketball simulation series’ newest entry is ready to hit store shelves soon.

Here’s exactly when you can play NBA 2K24 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Similarly to last year, NBA 2K24 does not offer any kind of early access. What this means for the end user is that you can’t play the game a second sooner than its official release. Yes, that does include the New Zealand trick, as it requires the game to be officially released in that region. If the official launch is all we can go by, when’s that?

What is the NBA 2K24 release date?

NBA 2K24 launches worldwide on Sept. 8, 2023 on all platforms, including last-generation PlayStation and Xbox, as well as Nintendo Switch. The only limitations in place are on the 25th Anniversary Edition, which isn’t available on the Switch, and the WNBA Edition, which is kept to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and is only available within the U.S. and Canada.

What is the exact start time of NBA 2K24?

NBA 2K24 releases at midnight on Sept. 8 on all consoles. No matter where you are in the world, 2K24 will be available to play at exactly 12am in your local time zone. This applies to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Things are a little different on PC, however. NBA 2K24 will launch worldwide at the same time on Steam, so you can cancel that trip to New Zealand if you’re gaming on anything other than PC.

The central point of the PC launch will be the EDT time zone, where NBA 2K24 will be available at midnight, which means that playing the game before its actual release date is technically possible for all the folks living west of the EDT time zone. If you’re living in Los Angeles, for example, you can play 2K24 as early as 9pm PT on Sept. 7.

Here’s NBA 2K24‘s exact launch time in some key time zones:

Sept. 7, 9pm PDT

Sept. 8, 12am EDT

Sept. 8, 5am BST

Sept. 8, 6am CEST

Sept. 8, 12am CST

Sept. 8, 1pm JST

Sept. 8, 4pm NZST

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 1 : 0 6 : 5 1 : 4 7

Rushing to play upon launch will mean nothing if you haven’t bothered to preload NBA 2K24, something you can only do if you’ve pre-ordered the game. Even if you’ve met that condition, you still need to begin the process of preloading as early as possible because 2K24 is such a massive game, it will actually take up more space on your console than Starfield.

About the author