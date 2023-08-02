NBA 2K23 It’s a Cole World quest: Every rap line answer for PhD Monk & Bas

You can get it done fast with this guide.

If you’re new to NBA 2K23 MyCareer, you’ll quickly learn that this game mode isn’t about just becoming a better basketball player—it’s also about becoming a famous rapper to build your brand.

Trying to become a rapper these days isn’t easy and that’s no different in NBA 2K23 MyCareer. To advance in that regard, you’ll need to complete the It’s a Cole World quest. This secondary mission from J. Cole is essentially about dropping specific rap lines on multiple occasions. Throughout this article, we’ll focus on the parts concerning recording sounds for PhD Monk and meeting up with Bas.

The It’s a Cole World quest is very time-consuming if don’t provide the correct rap lines, hence why we made this guide for you to get it done fast and go back to playing basketball.

Here’s every correct answer you can use in these two parts of the It’s a Cole World quest in NBA 2K23 MyCareer.

Every rap line answer for PhD Monk & Bas in NBA 2K23‘s It’s a Cole World quest

Record sounds for PhD Monk

You’ll meet with PhD Monk in a music studio and enter the booth to start rapping for him. Here are the rap lines you must hit.

Wherever, wherever. Soon as I touch the leather

Like your kindergarten teacher, I’m giving L’s for free

And I’mma take the rock like I went in the man’s wallet

Crazy how we laced-up for the hall of shame

And don’t mumble it’s a concrete jungle

I call a iso, then I put the icing on

Take off from a free throw, take off the durag

Cross-over, half-spin, hit ’em with the hop skip

How you going to stop this nah how you gonna top this?

2K, who you’re dealing with, you know I’m a savage

The rock ain’t safe. I’ll take the money out of your dresser

You know who I am, I’m a national treasure

Meet Bas at Dreamville Studio

This is one of the final steps of the It’s a Cole World quest and you’ll rap for Bas in a similar fashion to what you did previously for PhD Monk. Here are the correct rap lines you must hit in this part.

Leave ’em frozen when I pull up for the jumper

It’s the playoffs, play y’all? Y’all beginners

My arm in the rim look at shorty below

Like Dr. J’s afro you getting blowed out

“Smile for the camera” chill? Yeah, no doubt

This that rolling down the window on the flight feel…NEXT!

After you complete this part, you won’t be finished with the It’s a Cole World quest but you’ll no longer have to provide specific answers like above.

If you got stuck on other parts of the It’s a Cole World quest in NBA 2K23 MyCareer, don’t worry, we also have a guide for every answer you need to hit throughout the mission.

