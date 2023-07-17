All NBA 2K23 It’s a Cole World verses and answers

In NBA 2K23 on next-gen, one of the main quests that players will want to complete is “It’s a Cole World,” featuring Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum hip-hop artist J. Cole and musicians from Dreamville.
While NBA 2K23’s MyCareer mode does revolve around making players’ hoop dreams come alive, it also looked to explore the off-court opportunities that professional athletes often explore these days in music, fashion, and business. With this quest, in particular, Bas and Elite help MP get connected with J. Cole to further build up his brand.
In the process, however, players are challenged to impress folks from all across The City with more than just their basketball skills, with music trivia and battle rap segments that have multiple dialogue options to choose from. Here are all of the verses and answers needed to complete the It’s a Cole World questline in NBA 2K23 MyCareer on next-gen.
NBA 2K23 It’s a Cole World verses and answers
Talk to Marvin Castleberry at Erick’s Vinyl about PhD Monk
Here are the music trivia answers needed to complete this part:
- “Truth Hurts” was a number one smash for which artist?: Lizzo
- Which group of rock royalty insists that they will rock you?: Queen
- In their hit 1992 track, which did Pete Rock and CL Smooth “do over you?”: They reminisce over you
Head to the spot on the map where rappers hang out
Here are the rap verses needed to complete this part:
- I got lockdown defense so don’t try to get mental
- Check ya I’m with the extras, I’m eurostepping and flexing
- I’ll break your ankles and probably fix that wart in your foot
- You don’t have a lift pass you not supposed to ski here
- End your career, throw a party on your own dime
- I heard you’re sleeping on me with your stuffed toy Piggie Smalls?
Talk to whoever you can find about PhD Monk
Here are the rap verses needed to complete this part:
- Got a little shine now you think you hotter than ovens
- You are not the type that these other playas are idolize
- And if you’re hoopin, you’re doo doo I’m poop scoopin’
- Hope it doesn’t rain, since I caved the roof in
- I’mma pull up in your face like I know your addy
- I know you seen me skate I got nothin’ but decks
Head to Dreamer Court to record sounds for PhD Monk
At this part, players simply need to win the three-vs-three pickup game with J. Cole. Fear not if you lose, as you can replay the game as many times as you need in order to clear it.
Bring the sounds you recorded back to PhD Monk
Here are the rap verses needed to complete this part:
- Whenever, wherever. Soon as I tough the leather
- Like your kindergarten teacher, I’m giving L’s for free
- And I’mma take the rock like I went in that man’s wallet
- Crazy how he laced up for the wall of shame
- And don’t mumble it’s a concrete jungle
- I call a iso, then I put the icing on
- Take off from a free throw, take off the durag
- Cross-over, half-spin, hit ’em with the hop skip
- How you gonna stop this nah how you gonna top this?
- 2K, who you’re dealing with? You know I’m a savage
- The rock ain’t safe, I’ll take the money out your dresser
- You know who I am I’m a national treasure
Meet Bas at Dreamville
Here are the rap verses needed to complete this part:
- Leave em frozen when I pull up for the jumper
- It’s the playoffs, play y’all? Y’all beginners
- My arm in the rim look at shorty below
- Like Dr. J’s afro you getting blowed out
- “Smile for the camera” chill? Yeah, no doubt
- This that rolling down the window on the flight feel…NEXT!