All NBA 2K23 It’s a Cole World verses and answers

In NBA 2K23 on next-gen, one of the main quests that players will want to complete is “It’s a Cole World,” featuring Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum hip-hop artist J. Cole and musicians from Dreamville.

While NBA 2K23’s MyCareer mode does revolve around making players’ hoop dreams come alive, it also looked to explore the off-court opportunities that professional athletes often explore these days in music, fashion, and business. With this quest, in particular, Bas and Elite help MP get connected with J. Cole to further build up his brand.

In the process, however, players are challenged to impress folks from all across The City with more than just their basketball skills, with music trivia and battle rap segments that have multiple dialogue options to choose from. Here are all of the verses and answers needed to complete the It’s a Cole World questline in NBA 2K23 MyCareer on next-gen.

NBA 2K23 It’s a Cole World verses and answers

Talk to Marvin Castleberry at Erick’s Vinyl about PhD Monk

Here are the music trivia answers needed to complete this part:

“Truth Hurts” was a number one smash for which artist?: Lizzo

Which group of rock royalty insists that they will rock you?: Queen

In their hit 1992 track, which did Pete Rock and CL Smooth “do over you?”: They reminisce over you

Head to the spot on the map where rappers hang out

Here are the rap verses needed to complete this part:

I got lockdown defense so don’t try to get mental

Check ya I’m with the extras, I’m eurostepping and flexing

I’ll break your ankles and probably fix that wart in your foot

You don’t have a lift pass you not supposed to ski here

End your career, throw a party on your own dime

I heard you’re sleeping on me with your stuffed toy Piggie Smalls?

Talk to whoever you can find about PhD Monk

Here are the rap verses needed to complete this part:

Got a little shine now you think you hotter than ovens

You are not the type that these other playas are idolize

And if you’re hoopin, you’re doo doo I’m poop scoopin’

Hope it doesn’t rain, since I caved the roof in

I’mma pull up in your face like I know your addy

I know you seen me skate I got nothin’ but decks

Head to Dreamer Court to record sounds for PhD Monk

J. Cole can hoop. Image via 2K

At this part, players simply need to win the three-vs-three pickup game with J. Cole. Fear not if you lose, as you can replay the game as many times as you need in order to clear it.

Bring the sounds you recorded back to PhD Monk

Here are the rap verses needed to complete this part:

Whenever, wherever. Soon as I tough the leather

Like your kindergarten teacher, I’m giving L’s for free

And I’mma take the rock like I went in that man’s wallet

Crazy how he laced up for the wall of shame

And don’t mumble it’s a concrete jungle

I call a iso, then I put the icing on

Take off from a free throw, take off the durag

Cross-over, half-spin, hit ’em with the hop skip

How you gonna stop this nah how you gonna top this?

2K, who you’re dealing with? You know I’m a savage

The rock ain’t safe, I’ll take the money out your dresser

You know who I am I’m a national treasure

Meet Bas at Dreamville

Live out your rap dreams in NBA 2K23. Image via 2K

Here are the rap verses needed to complete this part:

Leave em frozen when I pull up for the jumper

It’s the playoffs, play y’all? Y’all beginners

My arm in the rim look at shorty below

Like Dr. J’s afro you getting blowed out

“Smile for the camera” chill? Yeah, no doubt

This that rolling down the window on the flight feel…NEXT!

