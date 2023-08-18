Downward spiral: What is Ben Simmons’ NBA 2K24 player rating?

Ben Simmons has one of the weirdest career trajectories in NBA history. Drafted No. 1 overall in 2016, the Australian won Rookie of the Year and developed into a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. He’s far from those heights nowadays and nothing reflects Simmons’ downfall more than his NBA 2K24 player rating.

Ben Simmons was supposed to be the fruit of the Philadelphia 76ers’ so-called “process” alongside Joel Embiid, who was even nicknamed The Process. When the pair got healthy and first started playing together in 2017. it looked as though they were destined for success, but reality turned out differently.

A series of playoff disappointments culminated with Simmons passing on an open layup in an elimination game vs. the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, a play for which he was directly criticized by Embiid and coach Doc Rivers. As it would turn out, this would mark the end of Ben Simmons’ relevancy in the NBA, a trend that can be traced through his 2K player ratings.

Ben Simmons peaked in NBA 2K19 and 2K20, both of which had him at 88 OVR. His 2K numbers started to decline as soon as NBA 2K21, even before the Hawks blunder. He lost a couple of OVR points in consecutive years to drop to 84 OVR in NBA 2K22, but nothing could prepare the point guard for the lows his numbers would reach in the most recent games.

What is Ben Simmons’ rating in NBA 2K24?

Ben Simmons has a 76 OVR player rating in NBA 2K24. This is lower than his 78 OVR in NBA 2K23, and marks the second game in a row where Simmons is rated lower than in his rookie year in NBA 2K17, where he had a 79 OVR. It’s a bit of a debate whether that’s more a symbol of Simmons’ downward spiral or proof that he was overrated in his early years, to begin with.

Simmons was inexplicably given an 85 OVR in NBA 2K18 after a rookie season in which he didn’t play a single second of basketball. Where that six-point increase came from is anyone’s guess. Not nearly as many people were baffled by the six-point reduction of Simmons’ OVR from NBA 2K22 to 2K23, and judging by Reddit threads on the topic, fans are far from shocked that Simmons is rated even lower in NBA 2K24.

