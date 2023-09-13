Best point guard build in NBA 2K24

It’s been nearly a week since NBA 2K24 first launched, and to no one’s surprise, having a reliable point guard is a necessity in just about all competitive settings within the game.

For those who haven’t been keeping tabs on the community’s reaction to the game so far this year, another concrete takeaway is that the MyPLAYER builder is as strict as ever, with it being impossible to be elite in all facets of the game while on the court.

When it comes to creating the best point guard in NBA 2K24, it truly does come down to how players view their ideal playstyle. How much shooting do you need? Can you handle not being able to go for steals? Will you mostly be playing park, REC, or a combination of everything? Of course, this is something that really only becomes easier to answer if you’re a veteran of the series.

As such, for those looking for a safe, do-it-all meta build that should be competitive across MyCAREER’s variety of modes the entire year, look no further.

How to make the best point guard build for NBA 2K24 MyCAREER

This build has it all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Build Name: Floor-Spacing Slasher

Floor-Spacing Slasher Position: Point Guard

Point Guard Height: 6-feet-6-inches

6-feet-6-inches Weight: 190 pounds

190 pounds Wingspan: 6-feet-8-inches

6-feet-8-inches Finishing: Close Shot 53, Driving Layup 73, Driving Dunk 85, Standing Dunk 30

Close Shot 53, Driving Layup 73, Driving Dunk 85, Standing Dunk 30 Shooting: Mid-Range Shot 77, Three-Point Shot 92, Free Throw 71

Mid-Range Shot 77, Three-Point Shot 92, Free Throw 71 Playmaking: Pass Accuracy 77, Ball Handle 93, Speed With Ball 85

Pass Accuracy 77, Ball Handle 93, Speed With Ball 85 Defense/Rebounding: Interior Defense 60, Perimeter Defense 85, Steal 45, Defensive Rebound 60

Interior Defense 60, Perimeter Defense 85, Steal 45, Defensive Rebound 60 Physicals: Speed 82, Acceleration 87, Strength 50, Vertical 65, Stamina 97

At 6-feet-6-inches tall, this build fits right into the guard meta for NBA 2K24 as a template for those who want to be able to do a bit of everything at an above-average level. It has the potential to equip many of the game’s best dunk packages, the headroom to shoot with the best of them, the ability to make plays as a primary or secondary ball-handler, and the fundamentals to be a sturdy body on defense.

Its main downside is that it’s not going to be a consistent disruptor on the defensive end as it lacks the juice to rack up steals and blocks—a luxury that’s pretty much only found in lockdown builds this year anyway. Considering this build has above-average size at the position, and the capacity to get most of the important defensive Badges on Silver, however, you will be putting the clamps on people out on the perimeter so long as you can resist the urge to go for the big plays.

