The best MyPLAYER builds in NBA 2K24

It’s been a few weeks since the launch of NBA 2K24 and now that we’ve had some time to see all the highs and lows that the game has to offer in all its glory, it’s perhaps the absolute best time to make a fresh MyPLAYER build.

As those who’ve played the game in years past can probably attest, not every 2K is created equal. Particularly with how NBA 2K24’s gameplay has felt so far in season one, there have been a handful of general takeaways that many in the community have come to agree on. For instance, the margin for error when shooting has felt very slim, dunking through traffic seems to be a rare occurrence, and pluck steals are much cheesier than those coming from passing lanes. Couple this with the fact that NBA 2K24 (on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) has introduced an all-new badge progression system and it’s easy to see why it’s as tough as ever to find your perfect MyCAREER build in one go.

This guide is going to go over some of the best MyPLAYER builds to start out with for NBA 2K24. Of course, being that every player’s needs are different (e.g. preferred game modes, play style, etc.), feel free to use any of these as templates and tweak them to your liking. For those who do decide to stick with any of them to their exact measurements, however, you should find that these builds are good to go in all of the MyCareer modes by non-professional standards and hit many of the underlying thresholds for the important badges and animations that have come to define the meta thus far.

With this year’s MyPLAYER builder, it truly does feel like everyone will have at least one major weakness that you can find and exploit in the heat of the action. As such, more experienced players looking for “comp-ready” builds might be willing to make certain weaknesses larger to maximize their strengths, which often isn’t necessarily the best idea for more casual players.

Best MyPLAYER builds for NBA 2K24 MyCAREER

Best point guard build in NBA 2K24

Statistically solid all around in the backcourt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Build Name: Playmaking Perimeter Creator

Playmaking Perimeter Creator Position: Point Guard or Shooting Guard

Point Guard or Shooting Guard Height: 6-feet-6-inches

6-feet-6-inches Weight: 181 pounds

181 pounds Wingspan: 7-feet-0-inches

7-feet-0-inches Finishing: Close Shot 62, Driving Layup 72, Driving Dunk 75

Close Shot 62, Driving Layup 72, Driving Dunk 75 Shooting: Mid-Range Shot 92, Three-Point Shot 86, Free Throw 71

Mid-Range Shot 92, Three-Point Shot 86, Free Throw 71 Playmaking: Pass Accuracy 87, Ball Handle 92, Speed With Ball 84

Pass Accuracy 87, Ball Handle 92, Speed With Ball 84 Defense/Rebounding: Perimeter Defense 72, Steal 91, Defensive Rebound 27

Perimeter Defense 72, Steal 91, Defensive Rebound 27 Physicals: Speed 80, Acceleration 87, Strength 30, Vertical 55, Stamina 99

For starters, this is a great look for those aiming to play the one or the two in NBA 2K24. Unquestionably, this build has the ability to dribble, shoot, and pass at an elite level. Seeing how the mid-range game is actually quite beautiful this year, having Hall of Fame Middy Magician and Bronze Bailout should work wonders.

While it doesn’t get the LeBron James dunk package, I find that the DeMar DeRozan one is a worthy compromise. Then, thanks to you being 6-feet-6-inches tall with a freakishly long wingspan, this should be able to cover up your weaknesses in Perimeter Defense and Defensive Rebound. Due to the way the game plays, it also does seem like having that Gold Glove and Gold Right Stick Ripper combo is more impactful than having a foundation of Silver Defensive Badges.

Best lockdown defender build in NBA 2K24

This build is a menace to society. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Build Name: 2-Way Inside-Out Threat

2-Way Inside-Out Threat Position: Shooting Guard or Small Forward

Shooting Guard or Small Forward Height: 6-feet-7-inches

6-feet-7-inches Weight: 230 pounds

230 pounds Wingspan: 7-feet-3-inches

7-feet-3-inches Finishing: Close Shot 49, Driving Layup 69, Driving Dunk 89, Standing Dunk 45

Close Shot 49, Driving Layup 69, Driving Dunk 89, Standing Dunk 45 Shooting: Mid-Range Shot 65, Three-Point Shot 80, Free Throw 65

Mid-Range Shot 65, Three-Point Shot 80, Free Throw 65 Playmaking: Pass Accuracy 75, Ball Handle 55, Speed With Ball 60

Pass Accuracy 75, Ball Handle 55, Speed With Ball 60 Defense/Rebounding: Interior Defense 70, Perimeter Defense 94, Steal 91, Block 78, Offensive Rebound 26, Defensive Rebound 49

Interior Defense 70, Perimeter Defense 94, Steal 91, Block 78, Offensive Rebound 26, Defensive Rebound 49 Physicals: Speed 85, Acceleration 77, Strength 90, Vertical 78, Stamina 99

Created by Michael “BearDaBeast” Key of T-Wolves Gaming, this build is so good I truly could not find a way to tweak it. With the way pluck steals have been running wild in NBA 2K24, lockdown builds have notoriously been feasting so far. This build not only has that “broken” factor to it, but also adds more to the formula with Pro Contact dunks, an 80 three-ball, and has perhaps the best Defensive Badge in the game this year, Immovable Enforcer, on Gold.

With its 70 Interior Defense, 78 Block, and 7-feet-3-inches wingspan, it’s also plenty capable of stopping larger rim runners on switches. For those who do want to upgrade the Free Throw, you could lower some of the Pass Accuracy.

Having a good build makes a world of difference in NBA 2K24. Image via 2K

Best stretch big build in NBA 2K24

This one’s for the bigs who like to shoot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Build Name: Diming 3-Level Threat

Diming 3-Level Threat Position: Power Forward

Power Forward Height: 6-feet-11-inches

6-feet-11-inches Weight: 226 pounds

226 pounds Wingspan: 6-feet-11-inches

6-feet-11-inches Finishing: Close Shot 63, Driving Layup 50, Driving Dunk 65, Standing Dunk 49, Post Control 92

Close Shot 63, Driving Layup 50, Driving Dunk 65, Standing Dunk 49, Post Control 92 Shooting: Mid-Range Shot 93, Three-Point Shot 86, Free Throw 71

Mid-Range Shot 93, Three-Point Shot 86, Free Throw 71 Playmaking: Pass Accuracy 92, Ball Handle 70, Speed With Ball 66

Pass Accuracy 92, Ball Handle 70, Speed With Ball 66 Defense/Rebounding: Interior Defense 74, Perimeter Defense 71, Steal 60, Block 87, Offensive Rebound 48, Defensive Rebound 83

Interior Defense 74, Perimeter Defense 71, Steal 60, Block 87, Offensive Rebound 48, Defensive Rebound 83 Physicals: Speed 73, Acceleration 65, Strength 90, Vertical 74, Stamina 96

Up next is a build that I have been personally grinding. This one is perfect for those who want that Kevin Durant-esque feel of just being able to knock down an array of jumpers over defenders. With the 93 middy and 86 three, not only are you able to access all of the bigman jumpshot bases and releases in the game, but you also get virtually all of the Shooting Badges on Gold or Hall of Fame. Couple this with the elite passing, sneakily reliable ball-handling, stout defensive capabilities, and above-average physicals and you have such a fun archetype.

As for the downsides, the finishing stats might not seem great, but they are just enough to consistently get the job done on an open cut thanks to the power of standing dunks and the Athletic Hangs Off One package. Additionally, this build probably isn’t suited to play the five in The REC, but it probably can get the job done if needed.

Best inside big build in NBA 2K24

The paint is yours with this build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Build Name: Glass-Cleaning Interior Threat

Glass-Cleaning Interior Threat Position: Center

Center Height: 7-feet-0-inches

7-feet-0-inches Weight: 246 pounds

246 pounds Wingspan: 7-feet-10-inches

7-feet-10-inches Finishing: Close Shot 84, Driving Layup 55, Driving Dunk 75, Standing Dunk 92, Post Control 67

Close Shot 84, Driving Layup 55, Driving Dunk 75, Standing Dunk 92, Post Control 67 Shooting: Mid-Range Shot 46, Three-Point Shot 31, Free Throw 71

Mid-Range Shot 46, Three-Point Shot 31, Free Throw 71 Playmaking: Pass Accuracy 86, Ball Handle 62, Speed With Ball 50

Pass Accuracy 86, Ball Handle 62, Speed With Ball 50 Defense/Rebounding: Interior Defense 74, Perimeter Defense 37, Steal 60, Offensive Rebound 85, Defensive Rebound 93

Interior Defense 74, Perimeter Defense 37, Steal 60, Offensive Rebound 85, Defensive Rebound 93 Physicals: Speed 67, Acceleration 52, Strength 90, Vertical 80, Stamina 95

Lastly, we have a build for those who want the play the center position, yet don’t really care for the ability to stretch the floor. By sacrificing the shooting, you’re able to maximize your wingspan and become a much better rebounder and rim protector, as well as go harder on the interior scoring attributes. Again, although 75 Driving Dunk might seem a bit low for a slashing big, this is all you need to secure the Giannis Antetokounmpo signature package, which probably speaks for itself.

Additionally, the 84 Close Shot, 92 Standing Dunk, and 67 Post Control combo allows you to have Gold Masher, the Elite Bigman Contact Dunks, and Silver Backdown Punisher, giving you the ability to dominate smaller defenders stuck underneath the glass. For those looking to tweak this build, you could look at sacrificing the Post Control and Free Throw for things like Gold Anchor, Hall of Fame Break Starter, and Hall of Fame Rebound Chaser.

