The most important patch in NBA 2K history: Austin Reaves finally got an NBA 2K23 face scan

2K Games has established a patch schedule that corresponds with the launching of NBA 2K23 Seasons. With NBA 2K23 Season Four set to begin this week, a preceding update was to be expected. What we couldn’t predict is that this update would turn out to be historical for the NBA 2K franchise.

The reason for this patch being the Holy Grail of all patches can be summed up in two words: Austin Reaves. Yes, after two years of looking like a 2K developer pressed random buttons on their keyboard while blindfolded, Reaves now has a legitimate face scan in NBA 2K23.

Austin Reaves' facescan has been updated in 2K23 pic.twitter.com/mVPnymazij — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) January 9, 2023

Some of you may not get what the big deal is; Reaves is just a role player in the NBA. There are three major factors that make the occasion bigger than it looks.

First is the fact that due to the relatively low number of players that are included in an NBA 2K game, the developers usually give face scans to all players signed to an NBA roster at the time of the game’s release, and a bunch of free agents too. This alone makes the nearly two-year-long wait for a Reaves face scan stand out like a sore thumb.

Then, of course, is the fact that Reaves is playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, easily the most popular NBA franchise with the largest fan base. The more people who care for an issue, the more that issue is talked about, and naturally, Lakers fans weren’t pleased that one of their starters is looking like Generic Player No. 15.

Last, but definitely not least, is the power of the meme. NBA fans have a knack for turning average or below-average players into meme stars and Reaves fits that bill perfectly. He came out of nowhere and became a starter for a popular and successful franchise, just like Zaza Pachulia and Alex Caruso before him. Just like those two, Reaves is currently in the top 10 in All-Star fan voting, despite averaging 10 points per game, which is evidence of his meme popularity.

These factors combined have elevated Reaves getting an NBA 2K23 face scan to the highlight of the new game update. To everyone’s surprise, the patch notes contain more than the Reaves face scan and are actually quite lengthy. We all know what’s really important here, but if you still wish to read the full notes, you can do so on the official NBA 2K site.