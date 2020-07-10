August’s MTG Arena Open will feature Historic format

The next MTG Arena Open format will be Historic, Wizards of the Coast announced yesterday.

The MTG Arena Open, a cash reward tournament on MTGA that’s open to anyone willing to pay the entry fee, returns on Aug. 1 at 10am CT in the Historic format.

On August 1st we're holding the next Arena Open, and the format is….. Historic! Bring your best Historic deck and compete for some sweet rewards (like $2,000). pic.twitter.com/xFyhOKURGU — MTG Arena (@MTG_Arena) July 9, 2020

During the previous MTG Arena Open, there was an entry fee of either 20,000 gold or 4,000 gems. The August entry should be the same, but WotC isn’t revealing any further details until the July MTGA State of the Game. The event will take place following the upcoming Magic ban announcement on July 13 and the addition of over 500 Jumpstart cards to the Historic format on July 16.

The May Arena Open took place over the course of two days, featuring gem payouts for the first-day rewards and cash prizes for the top finishers during day two. The format for the previous Open was Standard best-of-one. Even though Historic is the format for August, it will likely still be best-of-one with seven wins or three losses.

Players must be 18 years or older to participate in the MTG Arena Open and have a Wizards i-Payout account or DCI number. Additional details regarding the MTGA Open will get released with the July State of the Game, sometime before the July 16 update that includes over 500 Jumpstart cards being added to the Historic format.