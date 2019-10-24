Everything you need to know about the 2019 Clash of Clans World Championship

The first Clash of Clans (CoC) World Championship will be held at ESL One Hamburg from Oct. 25 to 27. Eight of the top CoC clans from around the world will be locking horns for a share of the $1 million prize pool.

From March to August this year, monthly tournaments with a live final were held in Katowice, Poland. One clan qualified for the 2019 World Championship each month. Two clans have also earned a spot in the tournament through an in-game wildcard voting process.

The eight qualified clans are:

Tribe Gaming

Screengrab via ESL

Team Queso

Screengrab via ESL

Vatang

Screengrab via ESL

QueeN Walkers

Screengrab via ESL

MCES

Screengrab via ESL

NOVA毛豆

Screengrab via ESL

INTZ

Screengrab via ESL

ShenZhou

Screengrab via ESL

The quarterfinals will be played on Oct. 25 in a best-of-two format. The top-four teams will advance to the semifinals the following day. On Oct. 27, the ultimate champion will be crowned after a best-of-three grand final.

Image via ESL

All games across the three days will be livestreamed on Clash of Clans’ official YouTube channel starting at 2:30am CT. The tournament will be hosted by René, CarbonFin, and Woody along with technical analyst Judo Sloth.

The $1 million prize pool will be split amongst the teams as follows: