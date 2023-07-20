All PUBG Mobile redeem codes (July 2023)

It’s not that hard to build a decent cosmetics inventory in PUBG Mobile. If you’re looking for the easiest way to do that, however, you may need to spend some of your hard-earned cash in exchange for Unknown Cash, PUBG Mobile’s in-game currency.

Considering the game is free-to-play, most players will want to keep that way. Purchasing Unknown Cash isn’t the only way to unlock cosmetics, though. There’s another in-game currency named Battle Points and you’ll be able to unlock crates and cosmetics with those as well. You can accumulate Battle Points as you play more PUBG Mobile.

There are also occasional freebies you’ll be able to claim during seasonal events or other occasions. These can appear in forms of challenges inside the game that you can complete or as redeemable codes that you can submit to unlock items.

These codes are generally published whenever PUBG Mobile organizes a collaboration or during limited-time events. These codes won’t be available for long, meaning you should use them as they become available so you don’t miss out on them.

Here are all the PUBG Mobile redeem codes.

How to redeem PUBG Mobile codes

To redeem the following codes in PUBG Mobile, you’ll need to:

Launch PUBG Mobile on your Android or iOS device

Check your account’s Character ID, located next to your profile icon

Copy your Character ID and go to PUBG Mobile‘s official redemption center

Enter the code you’d like to use and your Character ID

Complete the security check and your rewards will be delivered to your in-game mail

How to get free skins in PUBG Mobile

The quickest way to get free skins in PUBG Mobile will be through using redeem codes. Not all redeem codes will reward skins, however, and if there aren’t any available codes with skin rewards, you’ll need to wait for new ones.

Active PUBG Mobile redeem codes (July 20)

RollingInMoney – Redeem for rewards (New)

– Redeem for rewards HealthAndHappines – Redeem for rewards (New)

– Redeem for rewards HappyGoldenMoon – Redeem for in-game rewards

Expired PUBG Mobile redeem codes

EBGURMTDOKS – Redeem for the Gold Racer Set

– Redeem for the Gold Racer Set BTOQZHZ8CQ – Receive in-game rewards

– Receive in-game rewards BBKTZEZET3 – Redeem for the Leo Outfit

– Redeem for the Leo Outfit DKJU10GTDSM – Redeem for 2000 Silver Fragments

– Redeem for 2000 Silver Fragments UKUZBZGWF – Redeem for Fireworks

– Redeem for Fireworks BIFOZBZE6Q

PUBGMOBILENP

BAPPZEZMTB

GPHZDBTFZM24U

BNBEZBZECU – Unlock the Dawn Walkers Set for one day

– Unlock the Dawn Walkers Set for one day BPRNZBNZH7B

150NEWUPDATE – Unlock the Corn Outfit

– Unlock the Corn Outfit BARISGEID

BBKTZEZET3

BBKVZBZ6FW

BBVNZBZ4M9

BDFVZBGZ5B8

BDFVZBIZ7KN

BDFVZHZK3MU

BDFVZVZHAPU

BEAUTY

BMTBZBZ4ET

BMTCZBZMFS

BMTDZBZPRD

BMTEZBZPPC

BMTFZBZQNC

BMTGZBZBKQ

BMTJZDZPPK

BNBEZBZECU

BOBR3IBMT

BPHEZDZV9G

BPHEZDZV9G

BRAEID

CHICKENIFTAR

DABPLAYS

DOCHEID

EGOISTPATIEID

EKJONARKJO

F3ITZ

GOODMORNING

GPHZDBTFZ

HAPPINESS

HAPPYRAMADAN

HEALTH

KARZBZYTR

L3VINHO

LEVKIN1QPCZ

LUCKY

M3DALCORE

MEZARCIEID

MIDASBUY

PEACE

PICKLESGGS

POW3RBANG

PUBGMGUARNIZO

PUBGMINRAMADAN

PUBGMOBILEBD

PUBGMPANDA3

PUBGMTHE7WG

PUBGMWPGN

QEJZLCIZ5M4

R3HABPUBGM

R89FPLM9S

RAMADANKAREEM

RAMADANMUBARAK

ROL3X

S3VOU

SD16Z66XHH

SIWEST4YLXR

SURFNBOY

TIFZBIZACZG

TIFZBJZWMN

UCBYSD600

UKUZBZGWF

VETREL2IMHX

VEZIRBEYEID

ZADROT5QLHP

