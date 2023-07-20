All PUBG Mobile redeem codes (July 2023)

It’s not that hard to build a decent cosmetics inventory in PUBG Mobile. If you’re looking for the easiest way to do that, however, you may need to spend some of your hard-earned cash in exchange for Unknown Cash, PUBG Mobile’s in-game currency.
Considering the game is free-to-play, most players will want to keep that way. Purchasing Unknown Cash isn’t the only way to unlock cosmetics, though. There’s another in-game currency named Battle Points and you’ll be able to unlock crates and cosmetics with those as well. You can accumulate Battle Points as you play more PUBG Mobile.
There are also occasional freebies you’ll be able to claim during seasonal events or other occasions. These can appear in forms of challenges inside the game that you can complete or as redeemable codes that you can submit to unlock items.
These codes are generally published whenever PUBG Mobile organizes a collaboration or during limited-time events. These codes won’t be available for long, meaning you should use them as they become available so you don’t miss out on them.
Here are all the PUBG Mobile redeem codes.
How to redeem PUBG Mobile codes
To redeem the following codes in PUBG Mobile, you’ll need to:
- Launch PUBG Mobile on your Android or iOS device
- Check your account’s Character ID, located next to your profile icon
- Copy your Character ID and go to PUBG Mobile‘s official redemption center
- Enter the code you’d like to use and your Character ID
- Complete the security check and your rewards will be delivered to your in-game mail
How to get free skins in PUBG Mobile
The quickest way to get free skins in PUBG Mobile will be through using redeem codes. Not all redeem codes will reward skins, however, and if there aren’t any available codes with skin rewards, you’ll need to wait for new ones.
Active PUBG Mobile redeem codes (July 20)
- RollingInMoney – Redeem for rewards (New)
- HealthAndHappines – Redeem for rewards (New)
- HappyGoldenMoon – Redeem for in-game rewards
Expired PUBG Mobile redeem codes
- EBGURMTDOKS – Redeem for the Gold Racer Set
- BTOQZHZ8CQ – Receive in-game rewards
- BBKTZEZET3 – Redeem for the Leo Outfit
- DKJU10GTDSM – Redeem for 2000 Silver Fragments
- UKUZBZGWF – Redeem for Fireworks
