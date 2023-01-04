XQc gets taken out by fish in Minecraft speedrun fail—but it didn’t stop him from beating Forsen

XQc has continually fought to beat a Minecraft speedrun record set by fellow streamer Forsen, and this morning, the Juicer took perhaps the biggest L one could take while trying to reach his mark.

In a clip that quickly became the top trending post on the popular subreddit Livestream Fails, XQc dug his way into a desert pyramid to retrieve some much-needed loot. But as he placed water below him as he landed, it also spawned a fish.

Not initially realizing that the fish had spawned next to him, xQc turned and looked at the fish confused for a moment before it flopped around enough to trigger an explosion that blew up the surrounding area—and xQc with it.

Confused and frustrated, all xQc could do was repeatedly scream “what” over and over as he struggled to cope and understand exactly what had just happened.

Luckily for him, the death came just less than four minutes into a speedrun, so he didn’t necessarily waste that much time. In the past month, xQc has spent about 86 hours playing Minecraft on Twitch, according to Streams Charts, and his frustration wouldn’t go in vain.

HELLO @Forsen THIS IS AN OFFICIAL NOTICE THAT YOUR RECORD HAS BEEN DESTROYED. IT MAY BE TIME TO SUBMIT TO THE PURGATORY, ONCE AGAIN. GOOD DAY. PS: GET ROLLED. NUB 🙂 🥱👉🥈 pic.twitter.com/IG6D7om4Ai — xQc (@xQc) January 4, 2023

This afternoon, xQc announced on Twitter that he “destroyed” Forsen’s previous record, posting a screengrab with a time of 20:05. Forsen’s previous record was 20:38. Forsen has not yet responded to xQc’s post or addressed the record being broken, but one would guess he’ll be back on Minecraft soon enough to take back the title.