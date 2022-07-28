In June, Mojang and Xbox released the Wild Update for Minecraft. This enormous update, known as 1.19 in the game’s numerical update marker system, introduced the deep dark and mangrove swamp biomes, wardens, frogs and tadpoles, and of course, plenty of new blocks. It refreshed the game for many players and provided plenty of new locales to explore, particularly the challenging deep dark and its complete and utter silence.

As with any update, especially a large one, the Wild Update arrived on Minecraft Bedrock Edition with a few bugs and quirks. To smooth things over, Mojang has released a supplemental patch that fixes some of the bugs that players have reported on the game’s forums. The bug fix, which is listed as 1.19.11, went live on July 26 and is available now for all Bedrock Edition users.

Minecraft Bedrock Update 2.45 full patch notes

The supplemental patch targets a variety of bugs, including ones affecting mob spawn, texture rendering, and suspended accounts on Xbox. Here are the full patch notes.