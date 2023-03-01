Minecraft Aqua Affinity helmet enchantment, explained

Minecraft is full of useful enchantments that turn items from basic tools to powerful pieces of equipment. Some items can be enchanted to deal more damage, prevent damage to the player, increase your speed, or add other useful abilities.

One item that can make mining or exploring underwater easy is Aqua Affinity, which is a unique enchantment that can only be placed on one piece of armor.

The Aqua Affinity enchantment is exclusively for helmets. The enchantment increases underwater mining speed, significantly lowering the time it takes to break blocks below the surface.

Mining underwater blocks without the enchantment usually takes five times as long as mining the block on land or out of water. The Aqua Affinity enchantment ignores this penalty, allowing players to break blocks underwater without issue.

Players can enchant any helmet or leather cap with Aqua Affinity using an Enchanting Table or Anvil. It is also possible to add Aqua Affinity to items with game commands. Once an item is enchanted with Aqua Affinity, it must be worn to receive the buff.

There is only one level of the Aqua Affinity enchantment, so don’t worry about trying to secure a higher level when using the Enchanting Table.

Mining underwater is sometimes a crucial part of exploration or base building. While Aqua Affinity won’t help in any other situation, it’s worth having at least one helmet that can be worn when needed.

Adding Aqua Affinity to a helmet or cap with the Respiration enchantment can significantly lower the dangers of drowning while mining underwater. Remember to keep an eye on your health and beware of underwater enemies lurking in the depths.