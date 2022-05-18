Minecraft’s 1.19 pre-release means ‘The Wild Update’ is getting closer

Mojang has launched the first pre-release for the upcoming Wild Update in Minecraft. While the pre-release doesn’t add much new content and mostly focuses on fixing bugs, the switch from snapshots to pre-releases means that the next big Minecraft update, the 1.19 Wild Update, is finally getting closer to being released.

The Wild Update is centered around adding new nature elements alongside some real horror to Minecraft. The 1.19 update is set to include many exciting additions such as the formidable Warden, mysterious ancient cities, frogs that come in three variants, the deep dark, mangrove swamps, and the Allay, a new mob that was chosen by the Minecraft community.

Mojang has been regularly releasing snapshots that contain pieces of the Wild Update so that the community can test them out and report on any bugs they find. After many snapshots, the team has now moved to launch the first official pre-release of 1.19.

The 1.19 pre-release is essentially all of the previous snapshots fine-tuned and compiled into one. This means that the new content included in the 1.19 pre-release includes mostly bug fixes alongside a few very minor updates. The pre-release notes are available below, courtesy of Mojang.

Changes in 1.19 pre-release one

Slightly reduced the number of Mangrove trees in Mangrove Swamps

Endermen, Skeletons, Wither Skeletons, and Piglins now spawn in a wider range of light levels in the Nether (from light level zero to 11)

Item interaction vibrations are now emitted when you start or finish “using” an item with a start and finish state (such as Bows, Crossbows, Goat Horns, Shields, Food)

Item interaction vibrations are now ignored when sneaking

Placing items that aren’t armor (such as Pumpkins and Skulls) in your headwear slot now plays a generic equip sound

Technical changes in 1.19 pre-release one

Auto-completion is now available for the template argument to place template

Custom servers can now enable or disable chat preview for certain clients by sending a new network packet

Now, a chat preview is also shown for chat-related commands, such as /say and /msg

test-rainbow-chat has been removed from server.properties

Added game events

note_block_play with a vibration frequency of six

instrument_play with a vibration frequency of 15

