Minecraft’s 1.19 pre-release means ‘The Wild Update’ is getting closer

Mojang has launched the first pre-release for the upcoming Wild Update in Minecraft. While the pre-release doesn’t add much new content and mostly focuses on fixing bugs, the switch from snapshots to pre-releases means that the next big Minecraft update, the 1.19 Wild Update, is finally getting closer to being released.
The Wild Update is centered around adding new nature elements alongside some real horror to Minecraft. The 1.19 update is set to include many exciting additions such as the formidable Warden, mysterious ancient cities, frogs that come in three variants, the deep dark, mangrove swamps, and the Allay, a new mob that was chosen by the Minecraft community.
Mojang has been regularly releasing snapshots that contain pieces of the Wild Update so that the community can test them out and report on any bugs they find. After many snapshots, the team has now moved to launch the first official pre-release of 1.19.
The 1.19 pre-release is essentially all of the previous snapshots fine-tuned and compiled into one. This means that the new content included in the 1.19 pre-release includes mostly bug fixes alongside a few very minor updates. The pre-release notes are available below, courtesy of Mojang.
Changes in 1.19 pre-release one
- Slightly reduced the number of Mangrove trees in Mangrove Swamps
- Endermen, Skeletons, Wither Skeletons, and Piglins now spawn in a wider range of light levels in the Nether (from light level zero to 11)
- Item interaction vibrations are now emitted when you start or finish “using” an item with a start and finish state (such as Bows, Crossbows, Goat Horns, Shields, Food)
- Item interaction vibrations are now ignored when sneaking
- Placing items that aren’t armor (such as Pumpkins and Skulls) in your headwear slot now plays a generic equip sound
Technical changes in 1.19 pre-release one
- Auto-completion is now available for the template argument to place template
- Custom servers can now enable or disable chat preview for certain clients by sending a new network packet
- Now, a chat preview is also shown for chat-related commands, such as /say and /msg
- test-rainbow-chat has been removed from server.properties
Added game events
- note_block_play with a vibration frequency of six
- instrument_play with a vibration frequency of 15
Fixed bugs in 1.19 pre-release one
- MC-94060 – Equipping armor/elytra through inventory or dispenser doesn’t play sounds
- MC-134892 – PacketBuffer.writeString’s max length is in bytes, while readString is in characters
- MC-209222 – Attempting to open the Minecraft Realms menu claims that the client is outdated, even if the snapshot may be newer than the release
- MC-210279 – Sculk sensors are not activated upon entities being summoned by a spawner
- MC-213915 – Equipping armor through the inventory does not count as a vibration
- MC-218222 – Distance value for Sculk Sensors is limited to integers
- MC-225195 – Goats don’t panic when tempted with their favorite food
- MC-230735 – “FOV Effects” setting description is inaccurate
- MC-249141 – No subtitles are produced upon frogs stepping
- MC-249164 – The entity.frog.tounge sound is misspelled
- MC-249209 – Frogs don’t panic when tempted with their favorite food
- MC-249260 – Tadpoles are not tempted by slime balls
- MC-249328 – Frogs can jump around while being tempted with slimeballs
- MC-249456 – Tadpoles drop experience, unlike other baby mobs
- MC-249619 – The comparator frequency of sculk sensors when you are stepping on it is the last frequency it heard
- MC-249711 – Items collected off the ground by allays travel too high above their hitboxes
- MC-249757 – ‘It Spreads’ advancement is not a child of ‘Monster Hunter’
- MC-249834 – Swapping items to the player’s off-hand can generate vibrations
- MC-249980 – The Birthday Song advancement description doesn’t capitalize the word Cake
- MC-250006 – ID of the British cat doesn’t match texture name
- MC-250019 – Sculk catalyst triggers when a villager converts into zombie villager by a zombie
- MC-250317 – The subtitle for picking up a Tadpole with a bucket is the generic “Bucket fills” subtitle
- MC-250351 – /tp “argument” duplicated on the tab options
- MC-250919 – The server crashes when attempting to load chunks that contain command blocks that consist of large numbers of characters within the previous output field
- MC-250932 – Goat horn subtitles are improperly capitalized
- MC-250940 – Goat horn playing isn’t detected as a vibration
- MC-251132 – Server logs “Game test server” messages
- MC-251312 – Entity selectors in /say commands are no longer evaluated
- MC-251355 – Potted mangrove propagule model is incorrect
- MC-251405 – Structure Block messages are formatted as chat
- MC-251479 – Duplicate object key [lang file]
- MC-251550 – Failed to launch the game on 32-bit operating system
- MC-251640 – io.netty.handler.codec.EncoderException when using special characters in chat message
- MC-251641 – Game crash regarding warden anger
- MC-251647 – Chat closes itself if the control for Open Chat is set to Enter
- MC-251649 – Clicking “incomplete command” message removes / in chat
- MC-251650 – Iron golems can spawn on non-spawnable blocks such as leaves, glass, sea lanterns, etc
- MC-251652 – Warden emerge/roar/sonic charge/dig animation (and possibly other similar animations) don’t start unless the player looks at the Warden first
- MC-251656 – /say command fails to apply server message styling when sent from a command block, server console, or RCON, unlike /msg
- MC-251690 Wardens can spawn on any non-full block, as long as it’s solid
- MC-251736 – Reflected ghast fireball cannot hit the ghast
- MC-251762 – You can run commands with double slash prefix
- MC-251773 – The –dev argument for the data generators no longer converts NBT to SNBT properly