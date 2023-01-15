How to breed Horses in Minecraft

The sky is the limit when playing Mojang Studio’s Minecraft. The title has become one of the most popular games in the world since its official release in 2011, and this is in part due to the survival game’s seemingly endless replayability, with a jaw-dropping variety of activities to do.

You can mine for hours, create a massive farm, explore the procedurally generated world, or even use Redstone to automate tasks. Another exciting activity is breeding animals, whether that be Pigs for their meat, Wolves to create an unstoppable army, or Horses to create the perfect mount in terms of speed, health, and jump height.

If you’re looking to breed Horses in Minecraft and are unsure about how to do so, you’ve come to the right place; here’s everything you need to know to create a mount that will make all of your friends jealous.

Horse breeding guide for Minecraft

Before you can start breeding Horses, you’re going to need to tame two of them. Horses can be found within Plains and Savanna biomes in Minecraft. Once you’ve located one, right-click on the Horse with nothing in your hand to begin taming it. You’ll probably get knocked off of the Horse a few times before seeing some hearts in the air. You can also double-check that the Horse has been tamed by hitting the “E” key to see if you have access to its inventory.

Once you’ve tamed your Horse, you’ll need to either put a Saddle on it from within its inventory or use a Lead on it to bring it to your home. Alternatively, if you haven’t set up a base of operations yet, you can simply surround the horse with Fences or Blocks. Now, you’ll just have to repeat these steps with at least one more Horse.

Once you have two Horses contained within a closed area, you can move on to breeding them in Minecraft. To do so, you’re going to need either two Golden Apples or two Golden Carrots, the recipes for which can be found below:

Golden Apple:

One Crafting Table

One Apple

Eight Gold Ingots

Screengrab via Mojang

Golden Carrot:

One Crafting Table

One Carrot

Eight Gold Nuggets

Screengrab via Mojang

Once you’ve gathered two of the necessary foods, feed one of them to each of your two Horses in Minecraft to begin the breeding process. After they’ve each eaten one of either a Golden Apple or Golden Carrot, the Horses will walk into each other for a few seconds and a baby Horse will appear between them.

This baby Horse will follow its parents around until it matures into a full-grown Horse in 20 minutes within Minecraft. You can speed up this process by feeding the baby Horse Apples, Sugar, Wheat, or Hay.

You can also repeat all of the above steps with a Donkey to instead create a baby Mule.