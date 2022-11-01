Burberry is teaming up with Microsoft to sell you a $2,000 Minecraft coat

Minecraft’s demographic is largely teenagers, but that hasn’t stopped Burberry from making an extremely mature Minecraft collection in one of the blandest fashion crossovers in video game history.

High-end companies have been collaborating with esports organizations, tournament organizers, and video game publishers for the past few years, creating luxury clothes, footwear, and watches based on popular teams, players, and video game characters. Louis Vuitton’s League of Legends collection is iconic in the gaming world at this point.

But the most recent fashion collaboration has left Minecraft fans uninspired. Full of dull and neutral colors as well as minimalist designs, Burberry’s take on Minecraft swag doesn’t carry over a lot of the vibrant, silly fun of Minecraft’s world.

“Inspired by the narrative of our in-game adventure, the Burberry x Minecraft capsule collection evokes our adventurous spirit and embodies our affinity for the natural world and the limitless potential for adventure it holds,” Burberry’s official website reads.

While the models do look immersed in Minecraft on the collection’s landing page, it’s largely due to them walking through a Minecraft landscape (an admittedly cool touch). The looks themselves, however, don’t carry that same vibe. Some key pieces from the collection include a white scarf that says Minecraft in pixelated letters ($280+), a black shirt with gray blocks in the background of the word Burberry ($430+), and a black trench coat with Minecraft and Burberry’s logo on the back ($2,000+).

Screengrab via Burberry

On top of the physical clothing, Minecraft’s demographic of largely children and teenagers can visit Burberry within the game. This is something most kids have probably never once wished they could do.

In Burberry’s Minecraft world, “Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond,” there are “four treacherous domains” and 15 downloadable skins based on “fashion, fantasy, and adventure.” Burberry is calling it a journey into nature.

The exclusive Burberry x Minecraft fashion line will be available through Nov. 15 and can be purchased online or at physical locations across the world.