10 best Minecraft modpacks (2023)

Minecraft by itself is packed to the brim with countless things to do, and modpacks add layer after layer of content to enjoy. But as time goes on, modpacks become outdated and new ones take their place. This is why we’ve collated the best modpacks in Minecraft for 2023.

Modpacks create new textures, resources, enemies, and even storylines for gamers to dive headfirst into. If you’re like me, you’ll spend hours testing out every single modpack until you find the perfect one.

But before we sift through all the best Minecraft modpacks, let’s make sure you’re ready to install them.

How to install a modpack in Minecraft

Maybe a modpack without enemies? Image via Mojang Studios

The first hurdle for eager gamers is downloading a third-party application to install modpacks. I personally use Feed The Beast to install my Minecraft modpacks. There are others that will tick the boxes, you just have to do some research. To download a modpack, simply locate your desired mod via the FTB website, and click on the pack. Then go to the Versions tab and download one of the server files appropriate for your setup.

Best Minecraft modpacks in 2023

Find a mod with more Cherry trees. Image via Mojang Studios

FTB Skies

This first modpack is a simple upgrade for Minecraft as a whole. You’ll spend hours in FTB Skies looking at the new magic and technology, paired with exciting quests and custom events.

Infinity Evolved (FTB) Modpack

Choose between normal and expert mode as you beef up your recipes and navigate all the new resources scattered around the map. This particular mod will keep you playing for days on end, discovering new things well into your playtime.

Forever Stranded

This particular modpack places you in a situation similar to The Forest. Players will crash into a planet, looking for ways to survive a harsh and desolate wasteland. Complete all the quests and you might eventually get out safely. This is a CurseForge modpack, so you’ll have to download it through their website.

RLCraft

You’ll likely struggle in RLCraft. But before you scroll away, this modpack is beautiful. It’ll captivate you as it transforms details all over the map. This will push you to your limits as you navigate a changed survival environment; just be prepared to die… a lot.

Pixelmon

This modding pack has collected tons of fans since release. You’ll get to experience the world of Pokémon, all with the block-like features of Minecraft.

Medieval MC

Players will have to get used to a different hunger and thirst system as they navigate this fantasy, RPG environment. Prepare to fight new enemies, and dodge magic attacks that’ll make your life so much more difficult.

Direwolf20 1.19

One of the newest Direwolf modpacks is available for your enjoyment. These modpacks have been around since 2011 and there’s a reason people keep coming back for more. Expect a kitchen sink-like upgrade where everything is tweaked to maximize your experience.

Stoneblock 3

In this third Stoneblock edition, you’ll spot more bosses and newer resources for your gaming session. There’ll be architectural features based on newly created tables and resources, new weapons, and Bonsai trees to maintain. What more could you want?

OceanBlock

OceanBlock lets players explore the depths of Minecraft’s ocean. You’ll get to smash through 550 quests, meaning you won’t need another mod until next year. Test out OceanBlock’s scuba suit and see what’s lurking in the water.

Skyfactory 3

Prepare to experience high-tech mods that will take some getting used to. You’ll spawn with a tree and a single piece of dirt. Will you be able to figure out how to survive long enough to experience Skyfactory’s tech-heavy mod?

About the author