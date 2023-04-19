All golems in Minecraft Legends

There are four types of golems that you can use in your army in Minecraft Legends: cobblestone golems, plank golems, mossy golems, and grindstone golems.

These golems are different from other Minecraft games. There are a lot fewer types but they do have unique abilities that you can use while elaborating your strategies or exploring the Overworld.

Each will have its own role on the battlefield and will require different materials to be built. Because of that, you’ll only be able to have them all helping you in your adventure after spending some time in the game.

Cobblestone and plank golems are the first ones that you can build and command in your game strategy as they only require wood and stone, the first materials you can gather right from the start.

You’ll then need to upgrade your base before being able to get the mossy and grindstone golems as they use a different type of material.

Here are all types of golems, the materials they use, and their traits in Minecraft Legends.

All types of golems in Minecraft Legends

Cobblestone Golems

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

The Cobblestone golem spawner requires 35 Stones and 15 Lapis to be built. They are the warriors of your army. You can count on their toughness and close-range combat to attack the enemies using their tiny square hands.

Plank Golems

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

You’ll need to have 35 pieces of Wood and 15 Lapis in order to build a plank golem spawner. These little guys are the rangers of the group, using long-distance attacks to shot arrows against both piglins and enemy structures.

Mossy Golems

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Before you can build a mossy golem spawner, you’ll first have to place an Improvement Hub in your base and add the Gather Iron melody next to it.

It will unlock the Iron material to gather and use it on new items, such as the mossy golem spawner. It asks for 10 Iron and 30 Lapis. They fill in the support role in your army by healing you if you stand within their water range.

Grindstone Golems

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

The grindstone golem spawner also consumes 10 Iron and 30 Lapis. The grindstone golem can be considered the cavalry of the Hero’s army. It will charge against the enemies, knocking them down before they can get to you.